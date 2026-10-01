Captain Smit Machchhar, a 39-year-old Indian father of two, fought off a violent attack by his copilot aboard Flydubai flight FZ1073 bound for Tel Aviv

The plane plummeted 17,400 feet in under 120 seconds during the struggle, with more than 170 people on board

People who knew Machchhar personally have since spoken out, painting a picture of the man behind the heroic act

Captain Smit Machchhar, a 39-year-old Indian pilot and father of two based in Dubai, fought off a violent attack by his copilot aboard Flydubai flight FZ1073 on Wednesday, September 30, 2026, preventing what Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described as a potential "9/11 disaster."

The aircraft, carrying more than 170 people and bound for Tel Aviv, plummeted 17,400 feet in less than 120 seconds during the struggle inside the cockpit.

Former neighbour of pilot who faced hijack attempt speaks. Photo credit: Siasat, CNN.

Source: UGC

Machchhar was stabbed as he fought back, and the commotion caused the cockpit door to open, allowing passengers to rush in, restrain the attacker, and regain control of the plane.

The flight was subsequently diverted to Saudi Arabia, where two standby pilots who happened to be travelling as passengers safely landed the aircraft.

Passenger and dentist Musaev, who helped treat Machchhar after the attack, told CNN the pilot had suffered "massive blood loss" and was "severely wounded."

"I think that if we had waited even a few more moments, we would have lost him; his blood pressure had plummeted, he suddenly lost consciousness, and there was blood everywhere," Musaev said.

According to Parag Shah, who represents Ghatkopar East, the eastern Mumbai suburb where Machchhar's family lives, the pilot was "out of danger" after undergoing surgery, with his parents travelling to Dubai to be by his side.

The Man Behind the Heroism

Those who knew Machchhar personally were quick to speak about his character.

Jinat Shah, a former next-door neighbour in Mumbai, described him as "talented, soft spoken, kind-hearted and a person with good nature," adding,

"He is an incredible person, and I hope for his fast recovery."

Kaushik Gandhi, who lives in the same building as Machchhar's parents, called him "first class" and said he was always smiling and greeting those around him.

"Our entire India should be proud, he has brought glory to India's name everywhere in the world," Gandhi told CNN.

A Career Built on 15 Years of Flying

Before joining Flydubai, Machchhar spent 11 years with Indian carrier SpiceJet, where he rose to the rank of Senior Commander. Over more than 15 years in aviation, one of his most memorable moments before Wednesday's events was managing an unexpected onboard delivery.

A passenger went into premature labour mid-flight, and within minutes Machchhar and his first officer were identifying the nearest airfield for an emergency landing. "Both the mother and baby were fine," he recalled on the Bona-Fide Banter podcast.

When asked on that same podcast how it felt to be a pilot, Machchhar gave a one-word answer: "Blessed."

Resurfaced video of Flydubai pilot

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a resurfaced podcast clip of Captain Smit Machchhar captivated millions online following a terrifying in-flight attack.

The interview features the flydubai pilot making a remarkably prescient comment about mid-air medical emergencies.

Source: Legit.ng