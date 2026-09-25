Abia State Governor Alex Otti addressed questions about his backing for President Tinubu's 2027 re-election during a televised interview

Otti said his membership of the National Economic Council made him part of federal government decisions, which shaped his position

The Labour Party governor insisted he still has a presidential candidate for Labour in 2027, pushing back on the interviewer's suggestion

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Umuahia, Abia State - Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has clarified why he cannot publicly oppose President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's bid for a second term in 2027.

Governor Otti said his role in the federal government structure leaves him no room to take an opposing stance.

Alex Otti clarifies Tinubu support, insists Labour Party has its own 2027 candidate. Photo credit: Alex Otti

Source: Twitter

As reported by The Punch, Otti made the clarification during an exclusive interview aired on Arise Television on Friday, September 25, 2026.

He was challenged on whether his backing for the President represented a convenient political arrangement between a Labour Party governor and the ruling All Progressives Congress.

Otti on his position within government

The governor said his membership of the National Economic Council meant he was already involved in many of the decisions and policies coming out of the Federal Government, and that publicly opposing Tinubu's candidacy under those circumstances could trigger "implosion."

"It works the way you have said. It's a statement of fact. I am not in a position to oppose his candidacy," Otti said.

He went further to explain that his understanding of opposition within a government setting was different from what critics might expect.

"When you say opposition, and you are part of a government, then what you are driving towards is implosion. So if I do have a problem with anything, I'll sit down in one of our meetings, and I'll make my point. So I'm not going to oppose his candidacy," he added.

Otti also said several of Tinubu's policy decisions aligned with his own thinking, pointing to the removal of the fuel subsidy as one example.

"Quite frankly, there are a lot of things that we have talked about now, that he has implemented, that resonate with me and my thinking. People don't have to agree with me, but from where I sit, I know that, for instance, the fuel subsidy was even unsustainable," he said.

Otti insists Labour Party has candidate

Despite his comments on supporting Tinubu, Otti was careful to draw a distinction between his personal obligations as a sitting governor and the Labour Party's own presidential ambitions for 2027.

When the interviewer suggested that Tinubu was the presidential candidate Otti had earlier referenced, the governor rejected it outright.

"No, that's not what I said," he said, confirming that he was referring to a Labour Party presidential candidate for the 2027 general elections.

Asked point-blank whether he was endorsing Tinubu, Otti responded with a rhetorical question: "What do you expect me to say? To say I'm not supporting him?"

He acknowledged that Tinubu had every right to contest the 2027 election and said his involvement in federal governance meant a clean separation from the administration was not realistic.

Abia governor says Tinubu’s policies, including fuel subsidy removal, align with his thinking. Photo credit: @OfficialABAT

Source: Twitter

Tinubu's 2027 re-election bid receives boost in Abia

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that residents of Ugwueke Ezeukwu Ward in Abia state held a solidarity walk in support of Tinubu's re-election bid in 2027.

They also backed the re-election of Benjamin Kalu and other candidates on the platform of the All Progressives Congress in the state.

The residents attributed their decision to Kalu's achievements in the ward since he was elected into office

Source: Legit.ng