Tanzania removes Nigerians from its Referred Visa Category, eliminating an extra immigration clearance step before visa applications

Nigerians still need a visa to enter Tanzania and can apply online or at designated entry points

Tanzania’s $50 Ordinary Visa allows Nigerian tourists to stay for up to 90 days

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Nigerians planning to travel to Tanzania will no longer need special immigration clearance before applying for a visa after the East African country removed Nigeria from its Referred Visa Category.

The policy change significantly simplifies the visa application process for Nigerian passport holders, although travellers will still be required to obtain a visa before or upon entering Tanzania.

Nigerians to get fast Tanzania visas as President eases requirements. Credit: ALEXANDER KAZAKOV / Contributor

Source: Getty Images

The Tanzania Immigration Services Department announced the decision in a notice dated September 25, 2026, signed by its Chief Spokesperson, ACI Paul Mselle.

According to the department, the change followed amendments published in Government Gazette No. 246 of 2026 and took immediate effect.

Nigerians move to standard visa process

Under the new arrangement, Nigerian nationals will follow Tanzania's regular visa application procedures rather than undergo the additional clearance previously required for travellers from countries classified under the referral system.

“With immediate effect, Nigerian nationals traveling to the United Republic of Tanzania are no longer subject to referred visa restrictions and will follow standard visa application procedures through the official immigration online portal or designated entry points,” the department said.

Previously, Nigerian applicants under the Referred Visa Category needed approval from the Office of the Commissioner General of Immigration before travelling.

Applicants in the category were also advised to submit their visa requests at least two months before their intended travel dates, making the process considerably longer than a standard application.

Tanzania is not visa-free for Nigerians

Despite the eased requirements, the decision does not mean Nigerians can now travel to Tanzania without a visa.

Tanzania's immigration information still lists Nigeria among Commonwealth countries whose citizens require visas to enter the country.

Nigerian travellers can apply online through the country's official immigration portal or obtain a visa at designated entry points. Tanzania's immigration authorities recommend applying online before travelling.

Standard online visa applications are generally processed within 10 days, according to the country's immigration guidelines. Travellers are advised to wait until they receive their approval notification or Visa Grant Notice before starting their journey.

Ordinary visa costs $50

Nigerians travelling to Tanzania for tourism are required to obtain an Ordinary Visa, which costs $50 and allows a stay of up to 90 days.

Nigerian passport holders to get easy access as Tanzania removes visa restrictions. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

Applicants must also hold passports valid for at least six months from the date of travel, with at least one unused visa page. Visitors may also be required to present a return ticket upon arrival.

The latest decision could make Tanzania more accessible to Nigerian tourists and business travellers by eliminating the lengthy referral clearance stage.

Tanzania Immigration Services, however, advises travellers to apply only through its official channels and check current requirements before travelling, as immigration rules and visa conditions may change.

Tanzania lifts extra visa restrictions on Nigerians

Legit.ng earlier reported that Tanzania has removed Nigeria from its Referred Visa Category, ending a system that required Nigerian citizens to undergo a lengthier, more demanding clearance process before travelling to the East African country.

The announcement came from Tanzania's Immigration Services Department in a statement dated September 25, 2026, though it was published on social media on Monday, September 28.

Source: Legit.ng