Femi Fani-Kayode revealed that 3 more Nigerians were killed in South Africa within 4 days in September 2026

The Nigerian Consul in Johannesburg brought the latest killings to Fani-Kayode's attention, with deaths recorded on September 18, 20, and 21

The total number of Nigerians murdered in South Africa has risen to 112 since 2022, with no convictions recorded for any of the killings

Three more Nigerians have been killed in South Africa in separate incidents within just four days, bringing the total number of Nigerian nationals murdered in the country this year to 12, according to a statement by Femi Fani-Kayode.

The former aviation minister disclosed this on Monday, September 29, 2026, via his X account, citing information passed to him by the Nigerian Consul in Johannesburg.

Three more Nigerians killed in South Africa within 4 days, Nigerian Consul Announces

Source: Getty Images

The three deaths occurred on September 18, 20, and 21 respectively, and full details of each case were included in a formal press statement issued by the Consul-General of the Nigerian Consulate in Johannesburg, which Fani-Kayode posted alongside his message.

Deaths since 2022 with no convictions

The latest killings push a much larger and more troubling figure into focus. Since 2022, a total of 112 Nigerians have been murdered in South Africa. Of that number, 32 were killed by members of the South African security forces. Despite the scale of these deaths, not a single person has been prosecuted or convicted in connection with any of the killings.

Fani-Kayode called on South African authorities to act urgently, writing:

"I condemn these killings and once again I appeal to the South African authorities to bring those that are responsible for them to justice and to protect our people. May the souls of those that were so callously murdered rest in peace and may the Lord comfort their families and loved ones."

Calls for justice

The disclosure adds pressure on both Nigerian and South African officials to address what has become a recurring pattern of violence against Nigerian nationals on South African soil. Fani-Kayode's appeal specifically called for protection of Nigerians still living in the country, as well as accountability for those responsible for past killings.

The Nigerian Consulate in Johannesburg has not yet issued a separate public statement beyond what the Consul-General shared with Fani-Kayode.

See the X post below:

Source: Legit.ng