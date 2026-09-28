Canada's immigration authority has outlined the specific conditions under which foreign workers in Canada are eligible to extend their work permits

Employer-specific permit holders face particular restrictions, including rules on switching jobs or employers before receiving updated documentation

The Canadian government also allows permit holders to apply for changes beyond time extensions, including modifications to job type, location, and gender

Canada's immigration authority has set out the circumstances under which foreign workers already in the country may need to apply to extend or update their work permits.

The circumstances covered three broad categories of situations, according to Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC).

Canada lists 3 reasons foreigners may need to extend their work permit. Photo: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Situations that could lead to work permit extension

A worker may need to file an application:

If they wish to extend the duration of their existing permit. If they need to change the conditions attached to it. If they need to update the gender recorded on the document.

When conditions on work permit need changing

Changing conditions on a work permit covers a wider range of situations than many workers may realise. The changes include shifts in the type of work a person is authorised to do, the employer they are permitted to work for, and the location where they are allowed to work.

In some cases, restrictions were placed on a permit because the holder had not yet completed a required medical examination. For instance, a worker who received an open work permit with a restriction barring them from working in health care settings due to an incomplete medical exam can apply to have that condition removed once the examination has been done.

Those who identify as a different gender than the one reflected on their current work permit can also use the same application process, along with an additional form, the Request for a Change of Gender Identifier (IRM 0002), to have that information updated.

Rules for Employer-Specific Work Permit Holders

Workers on employer-specific permits face a more structured set of requirements. If their current job is extended or if there are changes to its terms, such as a pay adjustment or new responsibilities, they are required to apply for an updated permit reflecting those changes. The same applies if they are offered a completely different position or wish to move to a new employer altogether.

Critically, the IRCC makes clear that a worker cannot legally begin employment in a new role or with a new employer until the updated work permit showing the new conditions has been officially issued. Starting work before that point would place the worker outside the terms of their authorisation to work in Canada.

Workers who do not yet hold a work permit but intend to work in Canada temporarily are directed to a separate process entirely, as the extension and condition-change application is intended only for those who already hold a valid permit.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng