Qatar's tourist visa policy applies to nationals of all countries, but five GCC member states are treated differently under the country's entry rules

Over 102 nationalities qualify for a free visa on arrival, while travellers from select countries must pay a fee or apply in advance

Qatar's Hayya platform allows eligible travellers to apply for a tourist visa online at QAR 100 (which is N36,400 at the current exchange rate)

Qatar has confirmed that nationals of Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member countries do not need to apply for a tourist visa to enter the country, setting them apart from travellers of all other nationalities under the country's 2026 entry rules.

This was published on the country's official website.

Qatar excludes citizens of five countries from applying for its tourist visa. Photo credit: Michael M. Santiago, Grebeshkovmaxim

Source: Getty Images

Qatar's tourist visa: Countries excluded from applying

According to Qatar's official tourism authority, the five GCC countries whose citizens are exempt from the visa requirement entirely are:

1. Bahrain.

2. Kuwait.

3. Oman.

4. Saudi Arabia.

5. United Arab Emirates.

Citizens of these countries are not required to obtain any form of visa, whether on arrival or in advance, before travelling to Qatar.

Who qualifies for Qatar's free visa on arrival?

For everyone else, Qatar's tourist visa remains available to nationals of all other countries, though the conditions vary by nationality. Travellers from more than 102 countries qualify for a free visa on arrival, making Qatar one of the more accessible destinations in the Gulf region for international visitors.

Citizens from select nationalities outside that group are required to either pay a fee to obtain a visa on arrival or apply for a tourist visa before departing for Qatar.

How to apply for Qatar's tourist visa

For those who need to apply ahead of travel, Qatar's Hayya platform is the designated channel for tourist visa applications. The platform charges a fee of QAR 100 (about N36,400) per application.

Travellers are advised to confirm their nationality's visa status before making travel arrangements, as entry requirements differ significantly depending on the country of the applicant's passport.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Qatar had listed 37 countries eligible for its joint tourist visa for 30 days.

Conditions for Qatar's business visa on arrival

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Qatar had published the conditions for its business visa on arrival.

The visa allows multiple entries into Qatar and is valid for an initial stay of 30 days.

Holders who need more time can extend it for up to five additional months, giving eligible travellers a potential stay of nearly six months in total.

Source: Legit.ng