The EFCC formed a new investigation team over alleged shady dealings linked to the Mambilla Power Project, supervised by the commission's chairman

Several prominent Nigerians, including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and ex-AGF Abubakar Malami, were named in an international tribunal's verdict

Sources said Atiku and his ex-wife Jennifer Douglas may be invited for questioning in the coming days or weeks

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has reportedly assembled a dedicated team to probe individuals named in alleged corrupt dealings connected to the Mambilla Hydroelectric Power Project in Taraba State, with the investigation reported to be personally supervised by EFCC Chairman Olanipekun Olukoyede.

According to Premium Times on Sunday, September 20, insiders with knowledge of the matter disclosed that the high-level oversight signals how seriously the commission is treating the case.

EFCC sets up a team to investigate Atiku, Malami and others named in an ICC ruling on the Mambilla power deal. Photo credit: @officialEFCC, @atiku, @Amalaminews

Source: Twitter

The move comes after an International Arbitration Tribunal under the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) in Paris ruled on Thursday, September 17, against Sunrise Power and Transmission Company Ltd, rejecting its demand for $680 million from the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The tribunal also ordered Sunrise and its promoter, Leno Adesanya, to refund Nigeria's legal costs of $11.8 million and confirmed it has jurisdiction over Nigeria's counterclaim against Adesanya and his firm.

Tribunal flags Atiku, Malami, Dasuki dealings

The tribunal's ruling named several Nigerian public figures as having dealings with Adesanya in circumstances it described as shady, corrupt, or questionable. They include former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, his then-wife Jennifer Douglas, former Attorney-General of the Federation Abubakar Malami, former Minister of Power and Steel Olu Agunloye, former National Security Adviser Sambo Dasuki, his son Abubakar Dasuki, former Solicitor-General Abdullahi Yola, and former Permanent Secretary Dere Awosika.

The tribunal flagged a $500,000 payment made on January 30, 2003, from Adesanya's offshore company account to a US bank account belonging to Douglas, Atiku's ex-wife. The payment came less than four months before Agunloye purportedly awarded the Mambilla Build-Operate-Transfer contract to Sunrise. Adesanya claimed the money was part of a foreign exchange transaction conducted on Atiku's behalf, but the tribunal said no documentary evidence supported that account. It noted that neither Atiku nor Douglas submitted any witness statement backing the explanation, and said the circumstances raised "significant red flags."

Atiku Abubakar denies being indicted over the Mambilla power deal, while his aide rejects claims that the arbitration ruling convicted him. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar

Source: Facebook

Atiku, the presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) for the 2027 elections, denied being indicted, saying he had no role in awarding the contract, but did not address the tribunal's other concerns directly. His aide, Phrank Shaibu, said:

"A commercial arbitration did not indict Atiku, did not convict Atiku and cannot be transformed into a criminal verdict by repetition."

Malami faces the most severe criticism in the verdict, with the tribunal accusing him of acting against Nigeria's national interest and maintaining an "inappropriate relationship" with Adesanya. He is already standing trial before the EFCC on charges of conspiring to conceal about N8.7 billion in alleged proceeds of unlawful activities.

For Sambo Dasuki, the tribunal raised concerns over a $1.74 million payment Adesanya made to his son in December 2014, saying the claim that it was a loan was not backed by any agreement or adequate records.

Adesanya, Atiku face possible interrogation

Sources said Atiku and Douglas may be invited by the EFCC for questioning within days or weeks, and that Adesanya himself is also expected to face investigation. EFCC spokesperson Dele Oyewale confirmed awareness of the development but said he had not yet been fully briefed on the details.

President Bola Tinubu, reacting on Thursday evening, September 17, said the tribunal's decision shows Nigeria's resolve not to yield to "predatory and exploitative claims by corrupt local and international entities and their enablers and funders."

Read more on EFCC

EFCC arrests Fred Ajudua in Abuja

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the EFCC arrested Fred Ajudua, a Lagos-based socialite and businessman, in connection with an alleged $1.43 million fraud.

The arrest took place in Abuja following a Supreme Court order which revoked Ajudua's bail and directed that he be remanded in the Correctional Service.

Source: Legit.ng