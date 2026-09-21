The Nigerian Navy declared a recruitment notice circulating on social media platforms as fake and unauthorised

Director of Naval Information Capt. Abiodun Folorunsho warned the public not to trust recruitment information from unofficial sources

The Navy reminded Nigerians that its recruitment exercise is free of charge and no third party is authorised to collect fees

The Nigerian Navy has declared a recruitment notice spreading across social media as fake, warning the public not to act on the information.

Capt. Abiodun Folorunsho, the Director of Naval Information, confirmed in a statement issued on Monday that the circulating notice, which claims to announce a 2026 Batch 39 recruitment exercise, was not authorised or published by the Nigerian Navy.

Nigerian Navy Warns Public About Fake 2026 Batch 39 Recruitment Notice on Social Media

Source: Twitter

Folorunsho urged members of the public and prospective applicants to be cautious and ignore recruitment information sourced from unofficial websites, social media accounts, or any channel not recognised by the Navy.

Where to find official Nigerian Navy recruitment information

According to Folorunsho, all legitimate recruitment announcements, including eligibility requirements, application timelines, procedures and categories, will only be published through the Navy's official communication channels.

"The official website for Nigerian Navy recruitment or enlistment is http://www.joinnigeriannavy.navy.mil.ng, and the official website remains https://navy.mil.ng," he said.

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Navy warns against payment to agents

Beyond the fake notice, the Navy also cautioned the public against paying money to individuals, agents or third-party platforms claiming to facilitate Navy recruitment on its behalf.

"The Nigerian Navy does not authorise third parties to recruit applicants or collect recruitment fees on its behalf," Folorunsho said, adding that the recruitment exercise is entirely free of charge.

He assured the public that the Navy remains committed to a transparent process and will continue to share accurate information through its official channels only.

The warning comes amid a pattern of fraudulent recruitment notices targeting job seekers across Nigeria, where scammers often exploit the high demand for government employment to solicit payments from unsuspecting applicants.

Source: Legit.ng