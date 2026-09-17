The Anambra State Government posted details of 8 external loans it says Peter Obi left behind when he exited office on March 17, 2014

The Debt Management Office reportedly put the remaining balance of those loans at ₦127.4 billion as of June 30, 2026

The post drew sharp reactions from Nigerians, with many questioning the timing and intent behind the claims

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

The Anambra State Government has renewed its criticism of former Governor Peter Obi, claiming he left office in 2014 with eight outstanding external loans that the current administration continues to service with hundreds of millions of naira every month.

The Governor Charles Soludo-led government said the loans were taken for purposes including malaria control, erosion management, education, and healthcare.

According to the post, a Debt Management Office report dated June 30, 2026, put the outstanding balance on those borrowings at ₦127.4 billion.

The official X account of the state, @AnambraNewMedia, posted the claim on Thursday, September 17, 2026,

The account is managed by the New Media Office of Governor Charles Soludo.

Peter Obi's record under scrutiny

Obi, who governed Anambra from 2006 to 2014 before going on to contest the 2023 presidential election and later becoming the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Development Company (NDC) for the 2027 general elections, has long built his public image around the claim that he left the state financially sound and free of debt. The Anambra government's latest post directly challenges that narrative.

The move drew swift pushback from several Nigerians who questioned both the facts and the timing of the claims.

Reactions to Anambra post on alleged Obi loan

@NwambaJohn wrote:

"You are topping chat not because you have delivered Taiwan to Ndi Anambra, or maybe because you have improved their lives a notch higher in 2026 standards. No. You are milking a daft narrative. External borrowings and programs are different, and that's all you need to know."

@matolysis said he had carried out his own checks:

"I just did some fact-checking. Obi didn't present the truth. Truth means presenting things the way they are, no manipulations. Until today, his ultimate selling point was 'I saved money, and I left Anambra debt-free.' Obiano said otherwise. Now Soludo is grabbing you by your balls."

@Sonofgraceop was more direct:

"You are busy making noise and disturbing us on Twitter, instead of prosecuting him if your claims of him mismanaging Anambra state funds are true. Noise makers!!"

@alex2j2 argued the posts were counterproductive:

"These guys don't know that they are indirectly promoting Mr Peter Obi. Firstly, they didn't find any diversion of funds, awarded contracts to themselves or cronies (trust me, they searched). Now, they are no longer talking about the Ecological funds again, but are trying to drag a man over Federal Government-facilitated loans."

@CajethanJn84318 offered context on how such loans typically work:

"These were long-term World Bank-style project loans with multi-year disbursements and decades-long repayment schedules, so full payoff during one term was not typical. DMO data shows Anambra had about $30.3m external and N3bn domestic debt as of Dec 2013."

@prospattern challenged the government to produce firmer proof:

"Obi debunked your lies and put out an account number for verification. What evidence do you have to support these further lies?"

Anambra releases bank records to counter Peter Obi

Earlier, Legit.ng also reported that the Anambra government obtained a certified bank printout to challenge Obi's claim that he left ₦2.13bn in an ecological fund before leaving office as Commissioner for Law.

Mefor said the First Bank account Obi identified was a revenue account and never held the amount Obi described.

The government also disputed Obi's claims about inherited debts, salary arrears, and the ₦75bn in savings he said his administration left behind.

Source: Legit.ng