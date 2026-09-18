The federal government expressed sorrow over the deaths of people arrested during an anti-illegal mining operation in Wushishi, Niger State

Minister of Interior Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo suspended the Niger State NSCDC commandant and ordered a full investigation into the incident

Minister of Information Mohammed Idris warned against prejudging the outcome and promised no one found culpable would be shielded

Wushishi, Niger State - The federal government on Friday, September 18, reacted with grief to the deaths of 37 individuals detained during an enforcement operation targeting suspected illegal miners in Wushishi, Niger State.

Legit.ng had reported that Nigerian authorities suspended Suberu Siyaka Aniviye, the Niger State Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), over the incident.

President Bola Tinubu-led federal government reacts to the deaths of persons detained during an enforcement operation against suspected illegal mining in Wushishi, Niger State. Photo credit: s

Source: Facebook

Minister of Information and National Orientation Mohammed Idris, speaking on behalf of the federal government, extended condolences to Niger State Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago, traditional leaders, and the families of those who died.

Idris described the protection of Nigerian lives and fundamental rights as “a solemn responsibility."

Niger tragedy: NSCDC commandant suspended

Minister of Interior Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo ordered Aniviye's immediate suspension and directed that a full investigation into the circumstances of the deaths be carried out.

Idris said the speed of that decision showed how seriously the federal government was treating the matter.

"The swift action taken by the Honourable Minister of Interior underscores the seriousness with which the Federal Government views this matter. The investigation will be allowed to establish exactly what happened, and the Government assures Nigerians that appropriate action will be taken based on its findings," he said.

Minister Mohammed Idris says the federal government will ensure accountability and establish the facts surrounding the deaths during the Niger State operation. Photo credit: s

Source: Twitter

Federal government promises accountability

Idris was clear that the federal government would not protect anyone found responsible for wrongdoing, though he urged the public to wait for the investigation's findings before drawing conclusions.

"There will be no attempt to shield anyone found culpable. At the same time, we mustn't prejudge the outcome of the investigation. The Government's responsibility is to ensure that the facts are established and that justice is served," he added.

The minister reaffirmed the government's commitment to fighting illegal mining, which he described as a threat to national security, economic resources, and the environment. He stressed, however, that all enforcement operations must respect the rule of law and human dignity.

Furthermore, Idris appealed for calm in Wushishi and across Niger State, asking residents and concerned parties not to interfere with the investigation. He assured the families of the deceased that the federal government shared in their grief and would work to bring clarity to what happened.

Read the federal government's full statement on the Wushishi tragedy below via the X post:

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NSCDC arrests 2 illegal miners

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the NSCDC Mining Marshals arrested two suspects found operating an alleged illegal gold mining site in the Gwagwalada Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory.

The enforcement unit moved in after receiving credible intelligence and a petition claiming that mining was taking place outside the approved boundaries of a valid exploration licence.

Source: Legit.ng