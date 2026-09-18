Just In: Federal Government Reacts as 37 Alleged Illegal Miners Die in Niger State, Makes Strong Vow
- The federal government expressed sorrow over the deaths of people arrested during an anti-illegal mining operation in Wushishi, Niger State
- Minister of Interior Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo suspended the Niger State NSCDC commandant and ordered a full investigation into the incident
- Minister of Information Mohammed Idris warned against prejudging the outcome and promised no one found culpable would be shielded
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Wushishi, Niger State - The federal government on Friday, September 18, reacted with grief to the deaths of 37 individuals detained during an enforcement operation targeting suspected illegal miners in Wushishi, Niger State.
Legit.ng had reported that Nigerian authorities suspended Suberu Siyaka Aniviye, the Niger State Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), over the incident.
Minister of Information and National Orientation Mohammed Idris, speaking on behalf of the federal government, extended condolences to Niger State Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago, traditional leaders, and the families of those who died.
Idris described the protection of Nigerian lives and fundamental rights as “a solemn responsibility."
Niger tragedy: NSCDC commandant suspended
Minister of Interior Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo ordered Aniviye's immediate suspension and directed that a full investigation into the circumstances of the deaths be carried out.
Idris said the speed of that decision showed how seriously the federal government was treating the matter.
"The swift action taken by the Honourable Minister of Interior underscores the seriousness with which the Federal Government views this matter. The investigation will be allowed to establish exactly what happened, and the Government assures Nigerians that appropriate action will be taken based on its findings," he said.
Federal government promises accountability
Idris was clear that the federal government would not protect anyone found responsible for wrongdoing, though he urged the public to wait for the investigation's findings before drawing conclusions.
"There will be no attempt to shield anyone found culpable. At the same time, we mustn't prejudge the outcome of the investigation. The Government's responsibility is to ensure that the facts are established and that justice is served," he added.
The minister reaffirmed the government's commitment to fighting illegal mining, which he described as a threat to national security, economic resources, and the environment. He stressed, however, that all enforcement operations must respect the rule of law and human dignity.
Furthermore, Idris appealed for calm in Wushishi and across Niger State, asking residents and concerned parties not to interfere with the investigation. He assured the families of the deceased that the federal government shared in their grief and would work to bring clarity to what happened.
Read the federal government's full statement on the Wushishi tragedy below via the X post:
Read more Niger State news:
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NSCDC arrests 2 illegal miners
Previously, Legit.ng reported that the NSCDC Mining Marshals arrested two suspects found operating an alleged illegal gold mining site in the Gwagwalada Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory.
The enforcement unit moved in after receiving credible intelligence and a petition claiming that mining was taking place outside the approved boundaries of a valid exploration licence.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.