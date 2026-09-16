Kwara Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq released a condolence message over the death of activist Abdulrasheed Bolakale Soliu on Tuesday, September 15, 2026

Bolakale, popularly known as CB, died after a brief illness and was buried in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, on the same day

AbdulRazaq praised the late activist's role in the Otoge struggle and described him as a strong voice for good causes in Kwara State

Ilorin, Kwara State - Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Comrade Abdulrasheed Bolakale Berkindo Soliu, a well-known activist and leftist figure in the state, who died on Tuesday, September 15, 2026, following a brief illness.

Legit.ng gathered that Bolakale was buried in Ilorin on the same day.

Kwara Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq mourns the passing of human rights activist Comrade Abdulrasheed Bolakale Berkindo Soliu after a brief illness. Photo credit: @RealAARahman

Source: Twitter

In a condolence message released on Tuesday, September 15, and signed by Deputy Chief Press Secretary Mashood Abdulrafiu Agboola at Government House, Ilorin, AbdulRazaq described the loss as significant to everyone who crossed paths with the late activist.

The governor acknowledged Bolakale's role among the young people who drove the Otoge movement in Kwara, a political campaign that sought to challenge entrenched political influence in the state.

Bolakale: 'A voice for good causes'

AbdulRazaq paid tribute to the late activist's commitment to the public good, noting that whatever disagreements existed, Bolakale's dedication to the welfare of Kwara people was never in doubt.

"Whatever the differences, no one could take away his passion for the good of our state. He was a strong voice for many good causes," AbdulRazaq said.

The governor also offered prayers for the deceased, saying:

"May Allaah forgive his sins, ease his account, and admit him to al-jannah Firdaus."

Kwara: Condolences extended to several groups

AbdulRazaq's message reached several people connected to the late activist. He extended his sympathies to Bolakale's immediate family, the youth constituency across Kwara State, the management and staff of the Gen. Tunde Idiagbon International Airport in Ilorin, and the Ikokoro Compound of Ilorin.

Bolakale, widely known by his nickname CB, was regarded as a prominent leftist voice and community figure whose influence stretched beyond activism into public life in Kwara State.

Read the full statement by the Kwara governor via his Facebook post here.

A picture of the late Bolakale can be viewed below via the X post:

Read more Kwara State news

Mustapha vows to defeat Kwara governor

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Senator Saliu Mustapha declared publicly that he will defeat Governor AbdulRazaq in the Kwara Central senatorial election.

Mustapha said the result will be decided before 1 pm in the January 16, 2027 election.

Mustapha made the declaration during an appearance on Channels TV's *Politics Today* programme, in a segment titled "Conversation with Sen. Saliu Mustapha," which focused on the deepening crisis within the Kwara chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Source: Legit.ng