Veteran Nigerian actor Olu Jacobs died on Wednesday, September 16, 2026, at the age of 84, with his son announcing the news

Jacobs trained at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London alongside legends like Anthony Hopkins and Roger Moore

Beyond acting, Jacobs co-founded the Lufodo Academy of Performing Arts with wife Joke Silva, shaping generations of Nigerian actors

Veteran Nigerian actor and film executive Oludotun Baiyewu Jacobs, popularly known as Olu Jacobs, passed away on September 16, 2026, at the age of 84.

His career stretched from British theatre and television to international cinema and Nollywood, leaving behind a legacy that shaped generations.

Beyond Nollywood: 10 fascinating facts about late Olu Jacobs. Credit: @olujacobs

Source: Instagram

Here are 10 important things to know about the late screen legend:

1. Passion over prestige

In the 1950s and 60s, Nigerian families often pushed their children toward “respectable” careers in medicine, law, or civil service. Jacobs defied that convention. For him, acting wasn’t about fame or glamour; it was a calling, This Day Style reports. He pursued it with relentless urgency, even when his father disapproved, proving that passion can outweigh prestige.

2. Inspired at age seven

Jacobs’ destiny was sealed at just seven years old when he watched Hubert Ogunde’s Theatre Party perform in Kano. That childhood encounter lit a fire in him that never went out, shaping a career that would span seven decades and inspire countless others.

3. Royal Academy training

With the support of his mother and uncle, Jacobs travelled to London to study at the prestigious Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA). There, he shared classrooms with future legends like Anthony Hopkins and Roger Moore. The rigorous training honed his craft and gave him the discipline that became his hallmark.

4. International stage debut

In 1971, at age 29, Jacobs made his stage debut in Britain. Over the next seven years, he performed in productions such as Julius Caesar and Black Man’s Country. His commanding presence and versatility won him respect in an era when African actors were rarely given leading roles.

5. British TV pioneer

Jacobs broke barriers on British television, appearing in shows like The Professionals and The Tomorrow People. Often the only Black actor on set, he carved out space for representation in an industry that offered few opportunities to Africans. His presence was a quiet revolution.

6. Hollywood breakthrough

His big-screen moment came in 1980 with Dogs of War, where he starred alongside Christopher Walken and Tom Berenger. For a Nigerian actor at the time, this was a rare feat. Jacobs proved that talent could transcend borders, opening doors for others to dream bigger.

7. Third Eye legacy

Nigerians of the 90s fondly remember him as Inspector Best Idafa in Third Eye, a detective series that became a Sunday-night ritual. The role marked his permanent return to Nigeria and cemented his place as one of Nollywood’s founding figures.

8. Industry builder

Together with his wife, Joke Silva, Jacobs co-founded the Lufodo Academy of Performing Arts. Beyond acting, he invested in building the industry’s future, mentoring young talents and instilling discipline and professionalism in the next generation.

9. Wisdom for the young

Jacobs was revered not just for his performances but for his wisdom. One of his most quoted lines was: “The repetition of an act makes it almost automatic; the more you do something, the better you become.” His words continue to inspire aspiring actors and creatives across Africa.

10. Courage in illness

In later years, Jacobs battled Dementia with Lewy bodies. Despite the illness, his influence remained undiminished. His resilience became yet another lesson for the industry he helped build, a reminder that true greatness lies in courage as much as in talent.

10 things you probably never knew about Nollywood legend Olu Jacobs. Credit: @olujacobs

Source: Instagram

Kate Henshaw, Funke Akindele mourn Olu Jacobs

Legit.ng previously reported that Nollywood stars took to social media to mourn veteran actor Olu Jacobs.

Movie stars like Kate Henshaw and Funke Akindele led with emotional tributes. They also sent condolences to the family the deceased left behind.

Source: Legit.ng