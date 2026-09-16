A Nigerian man identified as Sir Jarus shared a personal memory of Nollywood legend Olu Jacobs following news of the actor's death

Sir Jarus recalled visiting Olu Jacobs unannounced at his Langbasa estate home in 2010 to discuss a deteriorating road in their community

According to him, the late actor agreed to speak with him on one specific condition before the conversation could proceed

Sir Jarus, a Nigerian man who once lived in the same estate as Nollywood icon Olu Jacobs, shared a touching personal memory of the late actor on X following the news of his passing.

Writing on the platform, Sir Jarus recalled the time he walked up to Olu Jacobs' gate unannounced at their shared estate in Langbasa sometime around 2010.

Former neighbour of late Olu Jacobs recounts experience. Photo credit: Sir Jarus/X.

Source: UGC

His purpose was straightforward, he wanted to speak with the actor about the poor condition of the Addo-Langbasa road and explore how prominent residents of the community could pressure the government into fixing it.

Olu Jacobs Agreed to Listen, With One Condition

What struck Sir Jarus most was how the veteran actor received him.

Despite having no prior appointment, Olu Jacobs agreed to hear him out, requesting only the condition that no photograph or video be taken of him during the conversation.

For Sir Jarus, that willingness to engage with an ordinary neighbour without any fanfare said a great deal about the man behind the legend.

The effort eventually bore fruit. A year or two after the conversation, the road was fixed under the administration of then Lagos State Governor Babatunde Fashola.

Sir Jarus did not attribute the fix solely to Olu Jacobs, but the memory clearly left a lasting impression on him as an example of quiet, community-minded influence.

"He was a legend. May God comfort the family," Sir Jarus wrote in his tribute post.

Nigerians React to the Tribute

The post drew warm responses from Nigerians who were equally moved by the account.

Mayomikun said:

"With the way you say your experiences some will take it as you always bragging, they won’t know you are motivating we the youngsters and educating us."

Wale Balogun wrote:

"Aameen. His is a celebration of life, an impacful life. He brought joy to our living rooms. He was part of our growing up, in a positive way - through the TV drama, 3rd Eye, with his stage daughter Eze. May his soul rest in peace."

Omo Ola added:

"Sir j one of fashola family was staying a in harmony estate then, cause i was scouting with my brother around 2009."

See the post below:

Man speaks about late actor Mr Ibu

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian actor Mr Ibu’s death threw a spotlight on his marriage in comparison to his colleague, Olu Jacobs’ own.

Shortly after the comic actor’s demise, a netizen claimed that marriage failed Mr Ibu and blamed it on the quality of wife he married.

Source: Legit.ng