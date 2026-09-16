FG opens free digital and BPO training for 50,000 young Nigerians across the South-West

Lagos gets 10,000 slots, with women, persons with disabilities and unemployed youths prioritised

Applications close September 30, 2026, with training linked to certifications, employers and remote job opportunities

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

The Federal Government has opened applications for a free digital and Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) training programme targeting 50,000 young Nigerians across the South-West.

The initiative, under the Investment in Digital and Creative Enterprises (iDICE) Programme, is designed to equip participants with in-demand digital and outsourcing skills while creating pathways to local and international employment opportunities.

How to apply for the FG-backed iDICE digital training scheme for Nigerian youths. Credit: iDICE/State House

Source: Getty Images

Implemented through the Bank of Industry (BOI), the programme is co-financed by the African Development Bank, Agence Française de Développement and the Islamic Development Bank.

In the South-West, the training is being delivered through a joint venture between Premier Startups Limited and Ethical Resolve Nigeria Limited.

Lagos gets 10,000 iDICE training slots

According to the organisers, the 50,000 available places will be distributed across the six South-West states.

Lagos will receive the largest allocation with 10,000 slots, while Ogun, Oyo, Osun, Ondo and Ekiti will each have 8,000 places.

Training will run for between four and eight weeks and will be delivered through virtual and hybrid formats. Successful participants who complete the programme will receive industry-recognised certification.

At least 40% of the available slots have been reserved for women, while organisers are also targeting persons with disabilities and young Nigerians who are currently outside employment, education or training.

Participants to learn digital and BPO skills

The programme covers several skills increasingly required by companies operating remotely and across international markets.

Participants may be trained in customer service and contact-centre operations, telesales, lead generation, account management, data entry, data annotation, quality assurance, content moderation and virtual assistance.

Other areas include digital marketing, social media management, content writing, graphic design, UI/UX design support, finance and human resources administration, as well as information technology and technical support.

Beyond training, organisers said participants would be connected with potential employers, including international companies seeking skilled Nigerian talent.

Available opportunities could include office-based, hybrid and fully remote jobs, depending on employers' requirements.

Who can apply for FG's free iDICE programme?

Applications are open to Nigerians aged between 15 and 35 who reside in Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, Osun, Ondo or Ekiti.

Applicants must have at least an SSCE or equivalent qualification, or demonstrate functional literacy. A valid National Identification Number (NIN) is also required, Punch reported.

Unemployed and underemployed youths, first-time jobseekers and those currently outside education, employment or training are particularly encouraged to apply.

The organisers said women and persons with disabilities are also strongly encouraged to participate.

iDICE application deadline announced

Applications are being accepted online and are scheduled to close on September 30, 2026. However, registration could end earlier once all 50,000 available places are filled.

Free digital training opportunity opens for 50,000 Nigerian youths in six states. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

The programme combines curriculum development, practical training, employer engagement, job placement and career support, positioning it as a training-to-employment initiative rather than a certification programme alone.

50 Nigerians to Get N320m in Funding Via iDICE

Legit.ng earlier reported that Fifty Nigerian founders have been selected to receive a combined N285 million in non-dilutive funding under the Founders Lab Cohort 1 programme, an initiative of the Federal Government’s Investment in Digital and Creative Enterprises (iDICE) Programme.

The programme, delivered through the iDICE Startup Bridge and implemented by the Bank of Industry (BOI), is designed to help idea-stage entrepreneurs move from concepts to viable and sustainable businesses.

Source: Legit.ng