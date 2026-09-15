New Zealand Visa Waiver: 2 Conditions Citizens of 57 Countries Must Meet To Apply
- New Zealand has published a visa-waiver list covering citizens of 57 countries who can visit without applying for a visa in advance
- The waiver only applies to visits of no more than three months, and medical consultation or treatment is explicitly excluded as a purpose
- Several countries on the list carry an additional footnote condition that strips the waiver from holders of alien passports issued by those nations
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New Zealand has set out the terms of its visa-waiver programme, confirming that citizens of 57 countries qualify for entry without a standard visa, but only if two specific conditions are met.
The two distinctions serve as a reminder that a country's inclusion on the list does not automatically guarantee visa-free entry for every holder of that country's travel documents. Travellers are advised to confirm their specific passport type qualifies before making travel arrangements.
Two conditions for New Zealand visa waiver
According to New Zealand's Immigration Operations Manual:
1. The waiver applies exclusively to visits of no more than three months.
2. It also contains a firm restriction on purpose: any person travelling for medical consultation or treatment is not covered by the waiver, regardless of their nationality.
Which countries made New Zealand's visa-waiver list
The full list of eligible countries spans multiple continents and includes:
- Andorra
- Argentina
- Austria
- Bahrain
- Belgium
- Brazil
- Brunei
- Bulgaria
- Canada
- Chile
- Croatia
- Cyprus
- Czech Republic
- Denmark
- Estonia
- Finland
- France
- Germany
- Greece
- Hong Kong
- Hungary
- Iceland
- Ireland
- Israel
- Italy
- Japan
- South Korea
- Kuwait
- Latvia
- Liechtenstein
- Lithuania
- Luxembourg
- Macau
- Malaysia
- Malta
- Mauritius
- Mexico
- Monaco
- Netherlands
- Norway
- Oman
- Poland
- Portugal
- Qatar
- Romania
- San Marino
- Saudi Arabia
- Seychelles
- Singapore
- Slovak Republic
- Slovenia
- Spain
- Sweden
- Switzerland
- Taiwan
- United Arab Emirates
- United States of America
- Uruguay
- Vatican City
Notable absences from the African continent include Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, Egypt, and South Africa, meaning travellers from those countries must apply through standard visa channels before arriving in New Zealand.
In a similar report, Legit.ng published that New Zealand announced two countries whose citizens can stay longer than one year on a Working Holiday visa.
New Zealand NZeTA: 60 countries eligible
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that New Zealand announced its visa-waiver programme and the 60 countries whose citizens can enter with an NZeTA instead of a traditional visa. The list includes countries across Europe, Asia, the Americas, and the Gulf region.
For African travellers, however, the options remain limited, with only Mauritius and Seychelles included. Citizens of Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, South Africa and Egypt must still apply for a standard New Zealand visa before travelling.
Source: Legit.ng
Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng