New Zealand has published a visa-waiver list covering citizens of 57 countries who can visit without applying for a visa in advance

The waiver only applies to visits of no more than three months, and medical consultation or treatment is explicitly excluded as a purpose

Several countries on the list carry an additional footnote condition that strips the waiver from holders of alien passports issued by those nations

New Zealand has set out the terms of its visa-waiver programme, confirming that citizens of 57 countries qualify for entry without a standard visa, but only if two specific conditions are met.

The two distinctions serve as a reminder that a country's inclusion on the list does not automatically guarantee visa-free entry for every holder of that country's travel documents. Travellers are advised to confirm their specific passport type qualifies before making travel arrangements.

New Zealand's conditions for its visa-waiver programme. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Two conditions for New Zealand visa waiver

According to New Zealand's Immigration Operations Manual:

1. The waiver applies exclusively to visits of no more than three months.

2. It also contains a firm restriction on purpose: any person travelling for medical consultation or treatment is not covered by the waiver, regardless of their nationality.

Which countries made New Zealand's visa-waiver list

The full list of eligible countries spans multiple continents and includes:

Andorra

Argentina

Austria

Bahrain

Belgium

Brazil

Brunei

Bulgaria

Canada

Chile

Croatia

Cyprus

Czech Republic

Denmark

Estonia

Finland

France

Germany

Greece

Hong Kong

Hungary

Iceland

Ireland

Israel

Italy

Japan

South Korea

Kuwait

Latvia

Liechtenstein

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Macau

Malaysia

Malta

Mauritius

Mexico

Monaco

Netherlands

Norway

Oman

Poland

Portugal

Qatar

Romania

San Marino

Saudi Arabia

Seychelles

Singapore

Slovak Republic

Slovenia

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

Taiwan

United Arab Emirates

United States of America

Uruguay

Vatican City

Notable absences from the African continent include Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, Egypt, and South Africa, meaning travellers from those countries must apply through standard visa channels before arriving in New Zealand.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that New Zealand announced two countries whose citizens can stay longer than one year on a Working Holiday visa.

New Zealand NZeTA: 60 countries eligible

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that New Zealand announced its visa-waiver programme and the 60 countries whose citizens can enter with an NZeTA instead of a traditional visa. The list includes countries across Europe, Asia, the Americas, and the Gulf region.

For African travellers, however, the options remain limited, with only Mauritius and Seychelles included. Citizens of Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, South Africa and Egypt must still apply for a standard New Zealand visa before travelling.

Source: Legit.ng