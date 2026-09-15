A lady known as Rose Lingual on X revealed that she had finished her studies in French after six years at university

Her post was shared on the social media platform X and included a message directed toward the University of Lagos

The announcement attracted attention because it captured the joy and relief that often followed the completion of a long academic programme

A young lady happily disclosed on social media that she had completed her degree programme in French at the University of Lagos.

She stated that she had signed out after six years of academic work in the department.

French student marks end of long academic journey at University of Lagos. Photo credit: @RoseLingual/X.

Source: Twitter

Lady celebrates completion of her French degree at UNILAG

Identified as Rose Lingual on X, she explained that her time as a student of French had come to an end after a long period of learning.

The message was decorated with expressions of affection for the language and for the institution that had trained her.

She conveyed sincere gratitude to the University of Lagos for the qualification that had been granted at the end of the programme.

The tone of the post reflected happiness and a sense of fulfilment after years of effort.

Followers who saw the message responded with congratulatory remarks and shared in her excitement.

French graduate expresses to UNILAG

The excited graduate marked the end of her academic journey and sent appreciation to the university that had overseen her education from admission to graduation.

The six year duration highlighted the commitment that had been required to complete the course.

The mention of French alongside a symbol of the country's flag showed the pride she felt in her chosen field of study.

Her message was understood as both a farewell to student life and a thank you to the academic community that had supported her.

See the post below:

Lady graduates with first class degree

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Abbieolowo announced her graduation on social media, revealing she is the first person in her family to ever attend school.

The Nigerian lady studied BSc Physics and graduated with a First-Class Honours degree from her university.

Source: Legit.ng