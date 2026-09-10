The MJB Movement is coordinating the planned defection of more than 10,000 members from multiple opposition parties into the APC

Executive members of the MJB Movement visited APC's National Secretariat in Abuja on Tuesday to begin formal defection preparations

APC's representative assured incoming members they would be integrated from the ward level ahead of the 2027 general elections

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has declared it is ready to absorb over 10,000 defectors from several opposition parties, including the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the African Democratic Congress (ADC), and the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), into its ranks ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The defections are being organised under the Maji Johnson Bello (MJB) Movement. Executive members of the group visited the APC National Secretariat in Abuja on Tuesday, September 8, to begin preparations for a formal ceremony that will follow consultations with the APC leadership.

More than 10,000 opposition members are preparing to defect. Photo credit: @officialAPCng

Source: Twitter

APC promises smooth integration

Comrade Jibrin Bancir, Personal Private Secretary to APC National Chairman Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, received the delegation and described the incoming membership as a major boost to the party's grassroots reach.

Bancir said the party was impressed by the MJB Movement's organisational strength and political network, adding that structures would be put in place to accommodate every new member from the ward level upward.

"We are delighted by the huge capacity that the MJB Movement is bringing to the table. The APC is ready to receive and integrate all of you into the structures of the party. We will work out the necessary procedures to ensure that everybody has a place to operate and contribute meaningfully at the local level," he said.

He added that incoming members would be formally registered as APC members at the ward, local government, state, and national levels, stressing that grassroots participation was central to the party's strategy.

MJB movement cites Tinubu's reforms as reason for switch

MJB Movement Chairman, Maji Johnson Bello, said the group's decision to join the ruling party was driven by confidence in the economic reform agenda of President Bola Tinubu.

He said members had studied the administration's policies and concluded that the reforms offered a credible path to improving the country's economy.

Bello was clear that the move was not driven by political opportunism, saying the group had taken a deliberate and considered decision to back what it viewed as efforts to reposition Nigeria's economy for long-term growth.

"We have taken time to examine the situation in the country and the reforms being undertaken by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. We are convinced that the direction of the administration offers Nigeria the best opportunity to overcome its present economic realities and build a stronger future," Bello said.

More than 10,000 opposition members are preparing to defect. Photo credit: @officialAPCng

Source: Twitter

He added that the formal defection would kick off a wider mobilisation campaign, with the Movement planning to use its grassroots network to bring more Nigerians into the APC before the 2027 elections.

12 ward executives defect from APC

Previously, Legit.ng reported that twelve executive members of the All Progressives Congress in Gambari Ward 1, Ilorin East Local Government Area of Kwara State, have resigned from their positions and withdrawn their APC membership, days after Senator Saliu Mustapha, who represents Kwara Central, defected from the ruling party.

The departures began on Friday, August 20, when ward chairman Aliyu Abdulhakeem and secretary Abdulwaheed Adanla each sent separate resignation letters to the Ilorin East LGA APC chairman, Habib Ajibola.

Source: Legit.ng