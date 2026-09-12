Senator Victor Umeh said Rabiu Kwankwaso, the NDC vice-presidential candidate, is unbeatable in Kano state

Umeh made the claim during an appearance on Channels Television's Politics Today on Friday

The Anambra central senator also weighed in on NDC's chances in Rivers state and the role of free elections nationally

Senator Victor Umeh, who represents Anambra Central, declared on Friday that no candidate can defeat Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso in Kano state if the 2027 general elections are conducted freely and credibly.

Umeh made the declaration during an appearance on Channels Television's Politics Today programme, where he discussed the strength of opposition forces ahead of the elections.

As 2027 draws closer, Senator Victor Umeh sees the opposition’s path as unsettled across a key coastal state. Photo credit: @NDCVanguard

Source: Twitter

"Nobody can beat Kwankwaso in Kano. He is the vice-presidential candidate of the NDC. No matter the noise they're making, nobody will beat him there," the senator said.

Umeh noted that he is working closely with Kwankwaso and other leaders of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), adding that the party is well prepared to contest the 2027 polls as a credible opposition force.

NDC's position across the states

The senator pointed to recent political gatherings as signs of growing public interest in the opposition. He cited the reception given to Dumo Lulu-Briggs, the NDC governorship candidate in Rivers State, during an outing in Port Harcourt, and the ongoing engagements of Peter Obi, the party's presidential candidate, as activities capable of swaying voters.

On Rivers State specifically, Umeh acknowledged that Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, and the rainbow coalition remain influential forces, but said the picture would become clearer as the election draws nearer.

"Anything can happen. So it is not something you can stay in your room and say that it is all over. Everybody will work hard," he said.

Umeh also cautioned against premature declarations of victory, noting that about four months of campaigning remain.

He said any state across the country could produce a surprise outcome, and that the same competitive dynamics seen in Kano and Rivers could emerge elsewhere.

"You cannot predict victory for anybody in a clean electoral process," he added.

The senator called for all candidates and parties to be allowed to campaign without interference, intimidation, or suppression, arguing that the outcome of the 2027 elections would depend largely on whether the process remains open and fair.

Peter Obi joined the NDC on May 29, 2026, when he was ratified as the party's presidential candidate for the 2027 general elections, having resigned from the African Democratic Congress on May 2, 2026.

Datti speaks on re-election of Tinubu

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Datti Baba-Ahmed, who ran as the Labour Party's vice-presidential candidate in 2023, said President Bola Tinubu's grip on Nigeria's political space is so strong that only divine intervention can prevent him from winning the 2027 presidential election.

Despite disagreeing with several of Tinubu's policies, Datti acknowledged the president's record as a political organiser.

Source: Legit.ng