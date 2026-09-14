Reno Omokri says President Bola Tinubu’s declared date of birth is March 29, 1952, dismissing claims that he is 91 years old

Omokri says the FBI records being discussed do not mean Tinubu has a criminal record, noting that individuals can have FBI records

He suggests sensitive DNA and blood information could explain why the president may not want certain FBI records released publicly

Reno Omokri, Nigeria’s ambassador-designate to Mexico, has weighed in on the controversy surrounding President Bola Tinubu’s age and the release of his alleged FBI records.

Omokri maintained that Tinubu’s declared date of birth is March 29, 1952, dismissing claims that the president is 91 years old.

Omokri says FBI documents linked to Tinubu should not be treated as proof of wrongdoing. Photo credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

The former presidential aide made the comments while addressing questions surrounding documents reportedly linked to Tinubu and the FBI.

According to Omokri, the date of birth contained in the document is consistent with the age declared by the president.

“Some person states his date of birth as 29th March 1952. Some person saying that the president is 91 years old. This document puts paid to that,” Omokri said.

He further argued that the FBI records being discussed should not automatically be interpreted as evidence of criminal activity.

“The president has no criminal record. These are FBI records, which everybody has. I have an FBI record. You have an FBI record,” he said.

Why Tinubu may not release FBI records

Omokri also offered an explanation for why Tinubu may be unwilling to make the alleged FBI records public.

He referred to a previous controversy involving Nigerian singer David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, over claims concerning the paternity of a child.

According to Omokri, the child's father had reportedly said he possessed documents that could establish that Davido was not the father but declined to release them publicly because they contained sensitive DNA information.

Omokri said the father had expressed concern that releasing such information could allow the DNA data to be cloned or misused.

Drawing a comparison with the Tinubu controversy, Omokri suggested that sensitive information in FBI records could similarly be a reason for withholding the documents from public view.

“That is why the president does not want to release these FBI records because the FBI records contain your DNA records. They contain your blood,” he said.

Omokri's comments come amid continued public debate over Tinubu's age, identity and documents reportedly contained in US government records.

The president has consistently been identified as having been born on March 29, 1952, which would make him 74 years old in 2026.

FBI record shows Tinubu's age

Previously, Legit.ng reported that a United States Embassy letter dated February 4, 2003, resurfaced online, listing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's date of birth as March 29, 1952, in the findings of a criminal record check conducted by the FBI.

The letter, written by Michael H. Bonner, Legal Attaché at the American Consulate in Lagos, was addressed to Tafa Balogun, who served as Inspector General of Police at the time. It was written in response to a formal inquiry Balogun sent on February 3, 2003, seeking information on Tinubu from the FBI's National Crime Information Centre (NCIC).

Source: Legit.ng