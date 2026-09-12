Nathaniel Mendez-Laing, 34, appeared at Cannock magistrates' court on Friday after police were called to his home in Shenstone, Staffordshire

The former Cardiff City winger denied one count of assault by beating, with the alleged incident involving his wife Saira Mendez-Laing

A district judge granted Mendez-Laing conditional bail and set a trial date for January next year

Former Premier League winger Nathaniel Mendez-Laing appeared before a magistrates' court on Friday after pleading not guilty to a charge of assault by beating involving his wife, Saira Mendez-Laing.

The 34-year-old, who currently plays for MK Dons and represents the Guatemala national team, arrived at Cannock magistrates' court on crutches.

MK Dons player Nathaniel Mendez-Laing has appeared in court, where he has denied claims he assaulted his wife. Photo by Lee Keuneke

Source: Getty Images

He spoke only to confirm his name, age, and address before District Judge Joseph O'Connor freed him on conditional bail. His trial is scheduled for January next year.

According to The Sun, police were called to the couple's home in Shenstone, Staffordshire, in June following a reported domestic incident. Mendez-Laing was subsequently arrested and charged after the Crown Prosecution Service authorised charges last month.

What the court was told

Prosecutors told the court that Saira, who is the mother of Mendez-Laing's child, was allegedly struck repeatedly over the head during the altercation and also sustained an injury to her arm, Daily Mirror reports.

According to the court, the dispute reportedly began over a disagreement about a phone. Mendez-Laing denies that any physical attack took place.

The couple married in June of last year.

MK Dons shared a photograph from their wedding day on the club's official social media accounts along with a congratulatory message at the time.

The club, who currently sit 19th in League One, said it was unable to comment on an ongoing court matter.

Who is Nathaniel Mendez-Laing?

Mendez-Laing was born in Birmingham and came through the lower levels of English football before establishing himself at Championship level.

He had a notable spell with Cardiff City, scoring four goals in 20 Premier League appearances during the 2019/20 season before leaving the club in September 2020. Earlier in his career, he also had a stint with Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Despite representing England at under-17 level, Mendez-Laing later switched his international allegiance to Guatemala, qualifying through his mother and maternal grandmother, both of whom were born in the Central American country.

At 34, the forward remains active in professional football with MK Dons in League One.

The club declined to make a public statement beyond confirming they would not address matters currently before the courts.

Mendez-Laing is due to return to court when his trial begins in January 2027, where the full details of the alleged incident will be examined.

He continues to deny the single charge of assault by beating brought against him.

Ex-Arsenal star risks going to prison

In another development, Legit.ng reported Raheem Sterling has been charged with dangerous driving and two other offences after crashing his Lamborghini into barriers on the M3 motorway in Hampshire on May 28, 2026.

A spokesman for Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary confirmed the charges in an official statement, naming the 31-year-old ex-Liverpool star from Berkshire as the driver involved.

Source: Legit.ng