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Philippines Balikbayan Program: 46 African Countries That Qualify for Visa-Free Entry
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Philippines Balikbayan Program: 46 African Countries That Qualify for Visa-Free Entry

by  Muhammed Hammed Olayinka
3 min read
  • The Philippine government named African countries whose citizens can enter the country without a visa under a special programme
  • Citizens of qualifying African nations can access the Philippines under the Balikbayan Program if they travel with a former Filipino national
  • A total of 46 African countries made the official list, spanning every sub-region of the continent

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The Philippine government has revealed the African countries whose citizens can enter the country visa-free through a long-standing national programme designed to welcome overseas Filipinos and their companions.

Under the Balikbayan Program, established through Republic Act 6768 and later amended by Republic Act 9174, the Philippine government created a framework to encourage former Filipino nationals living abroad to visit their home country.

African countries whose citizens are eligible for Philippines Balikbayan Program
Philippines publishes names of 46 African countries covered by Balikbayan Program. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/ BojanMirkovic/ANASTASIA BARASHKOVA
Source: Getty Images

Philippines Balikbayan program

Crucially, the programme also extends entry privileges to citizens of select foreign countries, provided they travel alongside a former Filipino, known as a balikbayan.

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According to information published on the programme's official page:

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Balikbayan program: Names of 157 countries whose citizens can enter Philippines without visa

"Citizens of countries listed below are permitted to enter the Philippines under the Balikbayan Program if travelling with the former-Filipino balikbayan. If the country of citizenship is not listed below, a valid entry visa is required."

African countries on the Balikbayan Program list

1. Angola

2. Benin

3. Botswana

4. Burkina Faso

5. Burundi

6. Cameroon

7. Cape Verde

8. Central African Republic

9. Chad

10. Comoros

11. Congo

12. Côte d’Ivoire

13. Democratic Republic of the Congo

14. Djibouti

15. Equatorial Guinea

16. Eritrea

17. Eswatini

18. Ethiopia

19. Gabon

20. Gambia

21. Ghana

22. Guinea

23. Guinea-Bissau

24. Kenya

25. Lesotho

26. Liberia

27. Madagascar

28. Malawi

29. Mali

30. Mauritania

31. Mauritius

32. Morocco

33. Mozambique

34. Namibia

35. Niger

36. Rwanda

37. Sao Tome and Principe

38. Senegal

39. Seychelles

40. South Africa

41. United Republic of Tanzania

42. Togo

43. Tunisia

44. Uganda

45. Zambia

46. Zimbabwe

Key condition for visa-free entry

While the list is extensive, qualifying African nationals do not gain automatic visa-free access on their own. Entry under the Balikbayan Program is contingent on travelling together with a former Filipino national.

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Any African citizen whose country does not appear on the list above would still be required to obtain a valid entry visa before travelling to the Philippines.

US names countries eligible for ESTA

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the United States government had released the full list of countries whose citizens are eligible to travel to America using the Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA).

The ESTA programme allows eligible nationals to travel to the US for tourism, business, or transit without applying for a traditional visa before their trip.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Muhammed Hammed Olayinka avatar

Muhammed Hammed Olayinka (Human Interest Editor) Muhammed has worked with Oracle UNILORIN, Opera News Hub, Scopper News, Gistreel, and now LEGIT.ng. He won the NAPSS President Writing Skirmish (2017) and was first runner-up in the UNILORIN Senate Writing Contest (2018). He can be reached via email at muhammed.hammedolayinka@corp.legit.ng

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