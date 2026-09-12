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Enter America Without Visa: US Explains How Citizens of 42 Countries Can Apply For ESTA
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Enter America Without Visa: US Explains How Citizens of 42 Countries Can Apply For ESTA

by  Muhammed Hammed Olayinka
2 min read
  • The United States published guidance on how nationals from 42 eligible countries can enter America using ESTA rather than a traditional visa
  • Applicants from Visa Waiver Program countries must provide specific personal documents before submitting their ESTA application
  • The US government charges a fee of $40.27 USD, equivalent to approximately N53,334, for each ESTA application

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The United States government has detailed the steps citizens from 42 countries must follow to apply for an Electronic System for Travel Authorisation (ESTA), an alternative entry option available to nationals of Visa Waiver Program countries that eliminates the need for a full visa.

The guidance, published on the official US travel website, outlines everything an eligible traveller needs to gather before submitting their application.

US lists what citizens of 42 countries must provide to apply for ESTA
US reveals what citizens of 42 countries need for ESTA application. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Kevin Dietsch/Marcia Straub
Source: Getty Images

US ESTA: What you need to apply

According to the US government, the following documents and details are required to complete an ESTA application:

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  • A valid passport from a Visa Waiver Program country
  • A traveller's selfie photo
  • A valid email address belonging to the traveller
  • The traveller's home address and phone number
  • Emergency contact details, including a phone number and email address

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Saudi Arabia names 1 country whose citizens can enter the Kingdom using ETA instead of visa

Once all the required information has been submitted, applicants must complete the process by making a payment.

The ESTA eligible countrirs:

  1. Andorra
  2. Australia
  3. Austria
  4. Belgium
  5. Brunei
  6. Chile
  7. Croatia
  8. Czech Republic
  9. Denmark
  10. Estonia
  11. Finland
  12. France
  13. Germany
  14. Greece
  15. Hungary
  16. Iceland
  17. Ireland
  18. Israel
  19. Italy
  20. Japan
  21. Latvia
  22. Liechtenstein
  23. Lithuania
  24. Luxembourg
  25. Republic of Malta
  26. Monaco
  27. Netherlands
  28. New Zealand
  29. Norway
  30. Poland
  31. Portugal
  32. Qatar
  33. San Marino
  34. Singapore
  35. Slovakia
  36. Slovenia
  37. South Korea
  38. Spain
  39. Sweden
  40. Switzerland
  41. Taiwan
  42. United

How much the ESTA application costs

The US government charges a flat fee of $40.27 USD (N53,334) for each ESTA application. This fee applies regardless of whether the application is approved or denied.

The ESTA is designed for short-term travel to the United States for purposes such as tourism, business, or transit, and is only available to nationals of countries that participate in the Visa Waiver Program. Citizens of countries not on the eligible list must continue applying for a traditional US visa through the standard consular process.

Saudi Arabia names country eligible for ETA

Read also

US publishes names of 42 countries whose citizens can enter America with ESTA instead of visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Saudi Arabia had announced that UK citizens are eligible to apply for an Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA) instead of a traditional visa.

The ETA allows UK citizens to make multiple visits to Saudi Arabia over a two-year validity period, with each traveller, including children, required to submit a separate application.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Muhammed Hammed Olayinka avatar

Muhammed Hammed Olayinka (Human Interest Editor) Muhammed has worked with Oracle UNILORIN, Opera News Hub, Scopper News, Gistreel, and now LEGIT.ng. He won the NAPSS President Writing Skirmish (2017) and was first runner-up in the UNILORIN Senate Writing Contest (2018). He can be reached via email at muhammed.hammedolayinka@corp.legit.ng

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