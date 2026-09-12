Enter America Without Visa: US Explains How Citizens of 42 Countries Can Apply For ESTA
- The United States published guidance on how nationals from 42 eligible countries can enter America using ESTA rather than a traditional visa
- Applicants from Visa Waiver Program countries must provide specific personal documents before submitting their ESTA application
- The US government charges a fee of $40.27 USD, equivalent to approximately N53,334, for each ESTA application
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The United States government has detailed the steps citizens from 42 countries must follow to apply for an Electronic System for Travel Authorisation (ESTA), an alternative entry option available to nationals of Visa Waiver Program countries that eliminates the need for a full visa.
The guidance, published on the official US travel website, outlines everything an eligible traveller needs to gather before submitting their application.
US ESTA: What you need to apply
According to the US government, the following documents and details are required to complete an ESTA application:
- A valid passport from a Visa Waiver Program country
- A traveller's selfie photo
- A valid email address belonging to the traveller
- The traveller's home address and phone number
- Emergency contact details, including a phone number and email address
Once all the required information has been submitted, applicants must complete the process by making a payment.
The ESTA eligible countrirs:
- Andorra
- Australia
- Austria
- Belgium
- Brunei
- Chile
- Croatia
- Czech Republic
- Denmark
- Estonia
- Finland
- France
- Germany
- Greece
- Hungary
- Iceland
- Ireland
- Israel
- Italy
- Japan
- Latvia
- Liechtenstein
- Lithuania
- Luxembourg
- Republic of Malta
- Monaco
- Netherlands
- New Zealand
- Norway
- Poland
- Portugal
- Qatar
- San Marino
- Singapore
- Slovakia
- Slovenia
- South Korea
- Spain
- Sweden
- Switzerland
- Taiwan
- United
How much the ESTA application costs
The US government charges a flat fee of $40.27 USD (N53,334) for each ESTA application. This fee applies regardless of whether the application is approved or denied.
The ESTA is designed for short-term travel to the United States for purposes such as tourism, business, or transit, and is only available to nationals of countries that participate in the Visa Waiver Program. Citizens of countries not on the eligible list must continue applying for a traditional US visa through the standard consular process.
Saudi Arabia names country eligible for ETA
Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Saudi Arabia had announced that UK citizens are eligible to apply for an Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA) instead of a traditional visa.
The ETA allows UK citizens to make multiple visits to Saudi Arabia over a two-year validity period, with each traveller, including children, required to submit a separate application.
Source: Legit.ng
Muhammed Hammed Olayinka (Human Interest Editor) Muhammed has worked with Oracle UNILORIN, Opera News Hub, Scopper News, Gistreel, and now LEGIT.ng. He won the NAPSS President Writing Skirmish (2017) and was first runner-up in the UNILORIN Senate Writing Contest (2018). He can be reached via email at muhammed.hammedolayinka@corp.legit.ng