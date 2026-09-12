The United States published guidance on how nationals from 42 eligible countries can enter America using ESTA rather than a traditional visa

Applicants from Visa Waiver Program countries must provide specific personal documents before submitting their ESTA application

The US government charges a fee of $40.27 USD, equivalent to approximately N53,334, for each ESTA application

The United States government has detailed the steps citizens from 42 countries must follow to apply for an Electronic System for Travel Authorisation (ESTA), an alternative entry option available to nationals of Visa Waiver Program countries that eliminates the need for a full visa.

The guidance, published on the official US travel website, outlines everything an eligible traveller needs to gather before submitting their application.

US reveals what citizens of 42 countries need for ESTA application. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Kevin Dietsch/Marcia Straub

Source: Getty Images

US ESTA: What you need to apply

According to the US government, the following documents and details are required to complete an ESTA application:

A valid passport from a Visa Waiver Program country

A traveller's selfie photo

A valid email address belonging to the traveller

The traveller's home address and phone number

Emergency contact details, including a phone number and email address

Once all the required information has been submitted, applicants must complete the process by making a payment.

The ESTA eligible countrirs:

Andorra Australia Austria Belgium Brunei Chile Croatia Czech Republic Denmark Estonia Finland France Germany Greece Hungary Iceland Ireland Israel Italy Japan Latvia Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Republic of Malta Monaco Netherlands New Zealand Norway Poland Portugal Qatar San Marino Singapore Slovakia Slovenia South Korea Spain Sweden Switzerland Taiwan United

How much the ESTA application costs

The US government charges a flat fee of $40.27 USD (N53,334) for each ESTA application. This fee applies regardless of whether the application is approved or denied.

The ESTA is designed for short-term travel to the United States for purposes such as tourism, business, or transit, and is only available to nationals of countries that participate in the Visa Waiver Program. Citizens of countries not on the eligible list must continue applying for a traditional US visa through the standard consular process.

Saudi Arabia names country eligible for ETA

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Saudi Arabia had announced that UK citizens are eligible to apply for an Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA) instead of a traditional visa.

The ETA allows UK citizens to make multiple visits to Saudi Arabia over a two-year validity period, with each traveller, including children, required to submit a separate application.

Source: Legit.ng