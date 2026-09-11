INEC announced Saturday, September 19, 2026, as the date for by-elections across four Nigerian states

Five legislative seats fell vacant in Gombe, Kano, Bauchi, and Delta under different circumstances including death, defection, and resignation

Voting in all affected constituencies will run from 8:30am to 2:30pm at designated polling units

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced that by-elections will hold on Saturday, September 19, 2026, to fill five vacant legislative seats across four states.

INEC made the announcement on Friday via its official X handle, listing the affected constituencies as Gombe/Kwami/Funakaye Federal Constituency in Gombe State; Dawakin Kudu State Constituency in Kano State; Sakwa and Disina State Constituencies in Bauchi State; and Udu State Constituency in Delta State.

INEC by-elections hold on September 19, filling five vacant legislative seats across four Nigerian states. Photo credit: Adekunle Ajayi/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

The commission said voting will take place at polling units within each of the listed constituencies, running from 8:30am to 2:30pm.

How the five seats became vacant

The circumstances behind each vacancy differ. In Gombe, the federal constituency seat fell vacant after the death of the incumbent lawmaker, Yaya Bauchi Tongo, in June 2026.

In Bauchi, the Sakwa State House of Assembly seat also became empty following the death of its occupant, while the Disina seat was vacated after the lawmaker there resigned to contest a local government chairmanship.

The Delta State House of Assembly declared the Udu constituency seat vacant after former occupant Collins Egbetamah left the All Progressives Congress to join the Nigeria Democratic Congress.

In Kano, Rabiu Shuaibu vacated the Dawakin Kudu State Assembly seat when he chose to contest the Dawakin Kudu/Warawa Federal Constituency seat. Shuaibu went on to win that federal constituency by-election held in June, defeating candidates from the Allied Peoples Movement and the Labour Party.

Vacant seats arise from deaths, resignations, defections, and electoral victories, shaping fresh contests in key constituencies. Photo credit: INECNigeria/x

Source: Facebook

2027 election: INEC, police vow crackdown on politicians

Legit.ng reports that INEC and the Nigeria Police Force warn they will act against politicians making threatening or inflammatory remarks as tensions rise before the 2027 elections.

Source: Legit.ng