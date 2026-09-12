President Bola Tinubu paid tribute to Bamanga Tukur, former PDP national chairman, after his death was announced by his family

Tukur, who governed the old Gongola State in 1983, held major roles across Nigeria's public, private and continental business sectors

Tinubu described the 90-year-old as a 'towering figure' whose contributions spanned governance, industry and pan-African leadership

President Bola Tinubu has expressed grief over the passing of Bamanga Mohammed Tukur, a former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who died on Saturday, September 12, at the age of 90.

A statement from Tinubu's Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, said the President regarded Tukur as a "towering figure" whose life's work touched public administration, governance, industry, politics and pan-African business leadership.

President Bola Tinubu grieves Bamanga Tukur, remembering a statesman whose influence reached far beyond party politics. Photo credit: @officialABAT/@okwullu

Source: Twitter

Tukur was born on September 15, 1935, and built a career that cut across several sectors of national life.

He served as General Manager of the Nigerian Ports Authority between 1975 and 1982, a period Tinubu credited with meaningful contributions to Nigeria's maritime development.

Tukur's political and business career

He entered politics and won the governorship of the old Gongola State in 1983. That state was later split into what are now Adamawa and Taraba states.

He also served as Minister of Industries during his federal career.

On the private side, Tukur chaired BHI Holdings and the DADDO Group of Companies, which had interests spanning manufacturing, agriculture, logistics and trading.

He held regional influence as Executive President of the African Business Roundtable and Chairman of the NEPAD Business Group.

From March 2012 to January 2014, he led the PDP as National Chairman under former President Goodluck Jonathan's administration.

"Alhaji Tukur was urbane, generous and deeply rooted in the values of integrity and service that the Adamawa Emirate and the nation hold dear. He was a man of big ideas and bold enterprise who believed in Nigeria's limitless potential. Nigeria will sorely miss his wise counsel and fatherly guidance," Tinubu said.

Condolences and family announcement

The President extended his condolences to Tukur's family, the Fombina Emirate of Adamawa, the Adamawa State Government, and the broader political and business communities in Nigeria and across Africa.

He prayed that Allah would forgive Tukur's shortcomings, grant him Aljannah Firdaus and bring comfort to those mourning his loss.

Tukur's death was first made public by his family in a statement signed by his son, Hon. Awwal D. Tukur.

Ex-senator dies

Previously, Legit.ng reported that a former Nigerian senator, Ibrahim Musa, who represented Niger North Senatorial District from 2011 to 2015, was declared dead.

He passed away in Abuja on Thursday, August 7, after what was described as a brief illness.

Source: Legit.ng