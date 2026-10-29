The House of Reps has threatened to issue arrest warrants against telecom CEOs who fail to appear before its committee over poor network services

The lawmakers ordered the executives of MTN, Airtel, Globacom and other operators to appear personally on November 4, 2026

The committee is investigating complaints about dropped calls, slow internet and poor network coverage, which they say poses security risks

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

The House of Representatives has threatened to issue arrest warrants against chief executives of telecommunications companies who fail to appear before its committee investigating persistent poor network services across Nigeria.

The ad hoc committee has given the operators until November 4, 2026, to appear in person and explain recurring service failures affecting millions of subscribers.

MTN, Airtel, Glo CEOs Face Arrest Threat as Reps Probe Poor Network Services

Source: UGC

The warning followed the rejection of a request by the Association of Licensed Telecommunications Operators of Nigeria (ALTON) to represent the companies through its chairman, Gbenga Adebayo.

The committee, chaired by Olumide Osoba (APC, Ogun), insisted that the chief executives and senior management officials must personally account for their companies' performance.

The operators invited include MTN Nigeria, Airtel Nigeria, Globacom, Mafab Communications and other licensed telecommunications providers.

Reps reject telecom operators' request

The lawmakers summoned the companies over complaints involving dropped calls, slow internet connections, failed airtime and data transactions, and poor network coverage in several communities.

However, the operators reportedly sought to send Adebayo to represent them, prompting objections from members of the committee.

Moving a motion on the matter, lawmaker Sunday Umeha argued that each company holds an individual licence issued by the Federal Government and must answer for its own performance.

He also criticised a letter from ALTON questioning the committee's authority to compel the operators to attend the hearing.

Umeha maintained that appearing before the committee was a statutory obligation rather than a privilege granted to the lawmakers.

Citing Section 88 of the 1999 Constitution, as amended, he said the National Assembly had the authority to investigate matters within its legislative powers, including the implementation of government policies.

He added that the committee was not bound by the association's internal arrangements and that each operator must appear individually unless the lawmakers approved alternative representation.

Lawmakers raise security concerns

A representative of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) informed the committee that the regulator had communicated the invitations directly to the chief executives.

Umeha recalled that lawmakers had considered seeking the executives' arrest at an earlier sitting but decided to give them another opportunity to appear.

He said the companies had again failed to honour the invitation despite further communication facilitated through the NCC.

Seconding the motion, House spokesman Akin Rotimi also opposed ALTON's attempt to represent the operators, arguing that subscribers deal directly with individual service providers and deserve accountability from each company.

Rotimi highlighted poor network coverage in parts of his constituency in Ekiti State, warning that communities and major roads without mobile signals faced serious security risks.

He also accused operators of concentrating infrastructure in commercially attractive locations while neglecting rural communities and underserved areas.

Committee sets November 4 deadline

Following deliberations, the committee adopted Umeha's motion through a voice vote.

MTN, Airtel, Glo CEOs Face Arrest Threat as Reps Probe Poor Network Services

Source: UGC

The lawmakers subsequently adjourned the hearing until November 4, 2026, when the telecommunications companies' chief executives are expected to appear and address the concerns raised about their services.

The threat of arrest underscores the committee's determination to hold the operators accountable for persistent network problems affecting subscribers nationwide.

Source: Legit.ng