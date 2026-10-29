FirstBank, GTBank and UBA have launched Google Pay for eligible customers, enabling quicker contactless and online payments

GTBank’s HabariPay subsidiary will let merchants accept Google Pay through existing checkout systems, including for international payments

Google Pay adds competition to Nigeria’s digital payments market, but its growth will depend on card eligibility, compatible devices and merchant acceptance

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Nigeria’s digital payments industry is entering a new phase of competition as FirstBank, Guaranty Trust Bank (GTBank) and United Bank for Africa (UBA) introduce Google Pay for eligible customers, expanding payment options for millions of Nigerians.

The development brings Google's global payment technology into Nigeria's banking ecosystem, creating fresh competitive pressure for established fintech players, including Paystack and Flutterwave, particularly in online checkout services.

Nigerian banks are bringing Google Pay into the country to challenge Flutterwave and others, Credit: Smith Collection/Gado / Contributor

Source: Getty Images

The integration allows eligible customers to link their bank cards to Google Wallet and complete transactions through compatible smartphones and other supported devices.

Customers can make contactless payments at supported terminals and pay for goods and services online without repeatedly entering their card details.

However, Google Pay's entry does not represent a direct replacement for payment gateways such as Paystack and Flutterwave, which provide broader merchant payment infrastructure.

FirstBank introduces Google Pay for customers

FirstBank Nigeria Limited confirmed that its integration would allow eligible cardholders to make secure contactless payments while enjoying faster checkout experiences.

The bank said customers could use Google Pay wherever the service is accepted, including supported international payment platforms.

FirstBank's Group Head of e-Business and Retail Products, Abednego Ugwueke, described the development as part of the bank's commitment to improving digital banking services.

According to him, the integration provides customers with a globally accepted payment option that combines convenience with enhanced transaction security.

UBA expands Google Pay card services

Similarly, UBA has activated Google Pay for eligible Visa and Mastercard cardholders, enabling them to complete transactions without carrying physical payment cards, according to TheCable.

UBA's Directorate Head of Cards, Orry Seem, said the initiative reflects changing consumer behaviour, particularly the growing reliance on smartphones for everyday financial transactions.

She explained that allowing customers to use their phones as digital wallets would simplify payments.

UBA's Group Head of Brands, Marketing and Corporate Communications, Alero Ladipo, said the integration responds to increasing demand for faster and more flexible payment methods.

The bank expects the service to improve customers' payment experiences while retaining existing card security protections.

GTBank expands Google Pay through Squad

Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO) has extended Google Pay integration across GTBank and its payment subsidiary, HabariPay.

GTBank customers can add eligible debit cards to Google Wallet for online purchases, subscriptions, travel bookings, food deliveries and bill payments.

Meanwhile, businesses using HabariPay's Squad payment gateway can accept Google Pay transactions through their existing checkout systems.

GTCO Group Chief Executive Officer Segun Agbaje said the integration seeks to address payment difficulties that frequently cause customers to abandon online purchases.

He explained that enabling customers to pay quickly while allowing merchants to accept those payments could improve transaction completion rates.

HabariPay Managing Director Eduofon Japhet added that eligible merchants accepting international payments could receive Google Pay transactions from customers worldwide without additional integration, Vanguard reports.

Google Pay intensifies Nigeria's fintech competition

Google Pay to challenge dominant payment companies in Nigeria. Credit: Novatis

Source: UGC

The expansion introduces another payment option into Nigeria's increasingly competitive financial technology market.

For consumers, the development could mean faster checkout processes, fewer card-entry requirements and greater flexibility when making digital purchases.

For businesses, particularly online retailers, the integration could reduce checkout friction and improve payment completion.

However, adoption will depend on card eligibility, device compatibility, merchant acceptance and customer awareness.

While Paystack and Flutterwave remain established payment infrastructure providers, Google Pay's growing presence could encourage further innovation as banks and fintech companies compete for Nigeria's expanding digital payments market.

Paystack takes over Nigerian banking startup

Legit.ng earlier reported that Brass, the Nigerian business banking startup once celebrated for transforming financial services for small businesses, has announced the end of its independent journey.

The fintech firm disclosed on Monday, June 1, 2026, that it will migrate interested customers to Paystack Microfinance Bank (Paystack MFB) before July 31, 2026, effectively bringing its standalone operations to a close.

Source: Legit.ng