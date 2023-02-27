Supporters of the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi have been thrown into wild jubilation after results released showed Obi victorious in Lagos State.

According to the results declared, Obi polled 582,664 while Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the APC who was a former Lagos state governor scored 541,850.

Although the APC candidate won more local government areas, Obi defeated Tinubu with the majority of the votes cast in the state.

In reaction, Obi’s supporters have taken delight in the victory, gloating at supporters of the APC who had been boastful of being the owners of Lagos.

Source: Legit.ng