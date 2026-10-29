Nigerian comedian Carter Efe went public with his frustrations over the financial demands of dating his American girlfriend, Taylor Jasmine

Carter Efe made the comments during a livestream at the airport, where he was seen carrying Jasmine's bag as he saw her off

The comedian compared American and Nigerian women, saying American women's expensive tastes could leave him bankrupt within months

Nigerian comedian and streamer Carter Efe has stirred conversation online after publicly lamenting the financial toll of his relationship with American girlfriend Taylor Jasmine, going as far as joking that he might be better off single.

The entertainer made the comments during a livestream captured at an airport on October 28, 2026, where he was visibly accompanying Jasmine ahead of her departure.

Nigerian comedian Carter Efe laments the financial demands of his relationship with American girlfriend Jasmine. Photo: carterefe

Source: Instagram

Footage of the moment, which circulated on X, showed Carter Efe carrying her bag while voicing his grievances about the relationship.

Carter Efe on American women vs Nigerian women

Drawing a contrast between American and Nigerian women, Carter Efe suggested that American women operate on a completely different financial frequency.

He warned that keeping up with Jasmine's lifestyle could drain him within a matter of months.

"American girls are wiser than Nigerian girls; their taste is high. If I continue like this for three months, I go broke oo, na why I follow am come airport make she dey go," he said.

The comedian also took aim at the indignity he felt lugging around his girlfriend's luggage, suggesting that fans would be shocked to see him in such a role.

"Make she leave abeg, una know how many times I don carry bag, I don carry bag tire. I'm sure most of you will be shocked that Carter Efe is carrying a woman's bag. Me I won enter my single life back oo," he added.

Watch Carter Efe speak about his American girlfriend Jasmine in the X video below:

Fans react to Carter Efe's relationship confession

The clip quickly gained traction online, with many users finding humour in the situation while others questioned how genuine his complaints really were.

@AdemolaAwosanya wrote:

"Asake once said in one of his songs that 'Celebrity lives e no easy'"

@Amazingchi7g reacted:

"E no remember say e go broke when him dey enjoy"

@AkinniyiAyomid4 commented:

"Believe Carter at your own risk. Watch how he will repost all 😂"

@Oscaronaride observed:

"This part is not supposed to make it online, the camera guy no wise"

@callmeuchman said:

"Man speak nothing but the truth he know his financial capability so he tried to cut it short"

@faze_aze added:

"three months and he don calculate bankruptcy, carter efe no dey play 😂"

Nigerian streamer Carter Efe expresses frustration with dating expenses as he hints at returning to single life. Photo: carterefe

Source: Instagram

Nkechi Blessing confronts Carter Efe and his new girlfriend

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nkechi Blessing confronted comedian and content creator Carter Efe and his American girlfriend, Taylor Jasmine, at the Balmoral Convention Centre in Ikeja, Lagos.

During the heated encounter, the actress accused Carter Efe of being a “woman beater” and alleged that he had physically assaulted his baby mama, Emmanuella.

The incident revived attention around previous domestic abuse allegations, which Carter Efe had denied while describing his past relationship as emotionally draining.

Source: Legit.ng