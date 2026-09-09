IK-PRO issued a statement condemning media and social media coverage of Senate President Godswill Akpabio's wife, Mrs Ekaette Unoma Akpabio, following her visit to the National Assembly

The group challenged journalists who described persons seen around Mrs Akpabio as 'spiritualists', calling the label speculative and irresponsible

IK-PRO warned that Nigeria's legal framework provides remedies against cyberbullying and defamation, and said it would explore lawful options if attacks continued

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The Ikot Ekpene Senatorial District Professionals (IK-PRO) has publicly condemned what it described as a deliberate campaign to cast the wife of Senate President Godswill Akpabio, Mrs Ekaette Unoma Akpabio, in a sinister light following her visit to the National Assembly.

The group said it found it troubling that Mrs Akpabio's presence at the Senate chambers became a matter of national controversy, and challenged the basis on which media reports labelled people seen near her as "spiritualists."

"How exactly does a spiritualist look?" IK-PRO defends Mrs Akpabio. Photo credit: IK-PRO

Source: UGC

Edidiong John, president; Barr. Kemfon Neke, secretary general; and Barr. Sekenim Asuka, director general of IK-PRO, made this known in a statement made available to Legit.ng on Wednesday, September 9, 2026.

"How exactly does a spiritualist look? What evidence was relied upon in reaching such a conclusion? Is there now a prescribed appearance by which journalists can identify a spiritualist?" the statement read.

IK-PRO defends Mrs Akpabio's reputation

IK-PRO described Mrs Akpabio as a devout Catholic with a long-standing reputation for charity work across Akwa Ibom State, saying she had earned the informal title "Mother Teresa of Akwa Ibom" from residents who had experienced her generosity firsthand.

The group said that reputation made the recent coverage all the more troubling.

"A woman whose public reputation has been built substantially around faith, charity and care for the vulnerable cannot suddenly be defined by speculative social media narratives because she was seen in a public institution," the statement said.

IK-PRO also made clear that Mrs Akpabio holds no public office and should not be treated as a subject of political accountability simply by virtue of her marriage to the Senate President.

The group called on journalists and political actors to maintain a clear boundary between scrutinising elected officials and targeting their family members.

Group issues warning over cyberbullying

While acknowledging that political scrutiny of public officials is legitimate in a democracy, IK-PRO warned that it would not allow that scrutiny to extend to harassment or character attacks on the Senate President's family.

The group reminded those behind the online coverage that Nigerian law provides remedies against cyberbullying, defamation, and unlawful digital abuse.

"IK-PRO will not hesitate to explore all lawful avenues available to protect the dignity and legitimate interests of the Senate President, his family and the office he occupies where these attacks cross the boundaries of lawful criticism," the statement said.

IK-PRO condemns reports portraying Mrs Ekaette Unoma Akpabio’s National Assembly visit in a sinister light. Photo credit: National Assembly

Source: Twitter

Akpabio urges Northern youths to support Tinubu’s re-election

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Senator Akpabio received a delegation of the Northern Ethnic Groups Assembly in Abuja on Saturday, September 5, 2026.

Akpabio made a case for President Tinubu's economic reforms, including fuel subsidy removal and foreign exchange policy changes.

The Northern Ethnic Groups Assembly pledged grassroots mobilisation to explain federal economic policies ahead of the 2027 elections.

Source: Legit.ng