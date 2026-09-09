TCN declared force majeure on the 330kV Kainji-Birnin Kebbi transmission line after Tower T367 collapsed

The collapse was reportedly caused by heavy winds and rainstorms, disrupting bulk electricity transmission

TCN activated an alternative route to maintain power supply to Sokoto while repairs are underway

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has declared force majeure on the 330kV Kainji-Birnin Kebbi transmission line after a transmission tower collapsed along the route.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, September 8, 2026, TCN explained that the affected line tripped at about 10:44 p.m. on Monday, September 7, 2026. An attempt was made to restore the line at 11:07 p.m., but it tripped again.

Blackout: Millions affected as TCN Transmission Tower Collapses, disrupts power supply

Source: UGC

Following the second interruption, TCN deployed linesmen from its Birnin Kebbi Sub-Region to inspect the transmission corridor and determine the cause of the fault.

Heavy rain and strong winds blamed for tower collapse

During the inspection on Tuesday, the team located the problem at Tower T367, which had collapsed. TCN said its initial assessment suggested that severe winds and rainstorms in the area were responsible for the damage.

The collapse has affected the movement of bulk electricity along the 330kV Kainji-Birnin Kebbi transmission corridor.

The statement read:

"The incident has affected the transmission of bulk electricity through the 330kV Kainji–Birnin Kebbi transmission corridor."

As a result, TCN declared force majeure on the affected line, identified as 2KNJ-BRK1, because the disruption was caused by a natural event.

The company said it had begun preparations to send the necessary personnel, equipment and other resources to the site. The aim is to rebuild the damaged tower and return the transmission line to normal operation.

Alternative route maintains power supply to Sokoto

Despite the damage, TCN said it had taken steps to maintain electricity transmission to Sokoto through an alternative route. Under the temporary arrangement, the TalataMafara-Sokoto corridor is receiving electricity through the Kaduna-Mando axis.

The alternative supply route makes use of the 132kV Zaria-Funtua-Gusau transmission line, helping to reduce the impact of the damaged infrastructure on electricity supply to the affected areas.

TCN apologised for any inconvenience the incident may cause electricity consumers and other stakeholders.

The company also assured the public that it was working to repair the collapsed tower and restore normal bulk electricity transmission along the corridor as soon as possible.

TCN reports major power outage in 3 states

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported the forced outage on TCN’s Alaoji 132kV Transmission Line, which disrupted electricity supply in Owerri, Yenagoa, and Ahoada.

The outage was caused by an earth fault and distance protection failure, with TCN maintenance crews deployed to restore bulk power supply.

Repeated equipment failures, vandalism, and transmission inefficiencies continue to leave millions of residents facing prolonged power outages.

Source: Legit.ng