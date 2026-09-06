Galatasaray confirmed Victor Osimhen picked up a right adductor strain during their Super Lig clash against Başakşehir FK

The Turkish club said Osimhen will undergo an MRI scan, with no return date confirmed as treatment continues

Nigeria face Madagascar and Guinea-Bissau in AFCON 2027 qualifying on September 23 and 27, with Osimhen's availability in doubt

Galatasaray have confirmed that Victor Osimhen is receiving treatment for a right adductor muscle strain after the Nigerian striker felt pain during the club's Trendyol Super Lig Matchday 4 fixture against Başakşehir FK on Friday.

In an official statement, the Turkish champions said Osimhen and fellow player Mario Lemina both experienced strain in their right groin muscle groups during the game.

Galatasaray have provided an update on the injury suffered by Victor Osimhen during their Trendyol Super Lig Matchday 4 clash against Başakşehir FK. Photo by Yagiz Gurtug/MB Media

Source: Getty Images

"Further examinations, including MRI scans, for our players Victor Osimhen and Mario Lemina, who experienced strain and pain in their right adductor (groin) muscle groups during yesterday's Trendyol Super Lig Matchday 4 fixture against Başakşehir FK and whose treatments have already begun, will be completed tomorrow," the club said.

The Turkish club, via its official website, did not confirm a return date for the striker but said the MRI results would give a clearer picture of the injury's severity.

Osimhen's fitness offers some encouragement

Despite the uncertainty, early signs are not entirely gloomy.

Osimhen was spotted moving freely shortly after the final whistle, without any protective strapping on the affected area, which has fuelled cautious optimism among fans and observers that he may not face a lengthy absence.

However, his availability for Nigeria's next two international fixtures remains seriously in question.

The Super Eagles are set to begin their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign on September 23 against Madagascar, followed by a clash with Guinea-Bissau on September 27.

With only one automatic qualification spot available in their group, getting off to a strong start is critical for coach Eric Chelle's side.

Which Nigerian strikers could cover for Osimhen

Should Osimhen miss the September qualifiers, three forwards are well-placed to fill the void.

According to Afrik-Foot, Kelechi Iheanacho has made an impressive start to the new season with Bursaspor, scoring six goals in his first five league games.

His international experience and current form make him the most immediate candidate to take on a more prominent role.

Tolu Arokodare has re-entered the Super Eagles conversation after his move to Ajax.

The 25-year-old striker has scored five goals and provided one assist across his last four games, and Osimhen's absence could give him the extended run he needs to cement his place in Chelle's plans.

Moses Usor, who has been turning heads with the Austrian side LASK, presents a different option.

Capable of playing across the attack, Usor has not yet received a senior Super Eagles call-up, but his performances in Austria have made a compelling case for inclusion.

While not a like-for-like replacement for Osimhen, his versatility and work rate offer Chelle an alternative profile in the forward line.

Galatasaray coach reacts to Osimhen's injury

Earlier, Legit.ng reported about Osimhen's injury during Galatasaray's recent Super Lig match against Istanbul Basaksehir, where he limped off after scoring.

As the team gears up for their crucial UEFA Champions League clash, the potential impact of Osimhen's absence looms large, raising concerns about the club's attacking options in high-stakes matches.

Source: Legit.ng