INEC Chairman Prof. Joash Amupitan proposed a mock presidential election to test voter accreditation and result transmission systems before 2027

Amupitan warned that AI-generated fake videos, audio and images pose a serious threat to the credibility of the 2027 general elections

INEC outlined a five-point strategy to tackle disinformation, including a rapid-response unit and stronger partnerships with media scholars

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has proposed holding a mock presidential election before the 2027 general elections to test its voter accreditation systems, result transmission infrastructure, and the INEC Result Viewing Portal under conditions that mirror an actual election day.

INEC Chairman Prof. Joash Amupitan, SAN, proposed on Wednesday in Abuja during the 13th Annual International Conference of the Association of Communication Scholars and Professionals of Nigeria (ACSPN).

"Tackling fake news: INEC's bold mock election proposal to safeguard 2027". Photo credit:@inecnigeria

Source: Twitter

As reported by Daily Trust, Amupitan's keynote address was delivered on his behalf by National Commissioner Sani Adam, SAN.

The conference was held at the National Open University Conference Centre and focused on the theme: "Media, Technology and Elections in Africa: Navigating Digital Disruption and the New Dynamics of Electoral Communication."

AI disinformation a growing threat to 2027 elections

Amupitan said generative artificial intelligence had made it far easier and cheaper to produce fake videos, manipulated audio recordings, and doctored images that are increasingly difficult to identify as false.

He pointed to manipulated political content that circulated during recent elections in West and East Africa, including materials linked to Nigeria's 2023 presidential election, as evidence of the scale of the problem.

He warned that such content could reach millions of social media users well before fact-checkers could respond, and that algorithmic micro-targeting could allow conflicting messages to be sent to different groups of voters without any shared factual foundation.

"The challenge before us is therefore not merely technological. It is communicative."

He urged closer coordination between electoral technology and public communication strategies.

INEC's 5-point plan and budget process

The commission outlined five priorities for addressing the information challenges ahead of 2027: integrating technology and communication planning; setting up a rapid-response mechanism to counter false information within the same news cycle; communicating proactively about known system vulnerabilities; building stronger partnerships with media scholars, fact-checkers, and technology platforms; and investing in public media literacy.

On the financial side, Amupitan said INEC had submitted a substantial budget that included significant allocations for election technology, operations, and the procurement of new accreditation devices to replace units lost or damaged during the last electoral cycle. He noted that the commission's ICT team had begun engaging manufacturers on procurement, even though the full budget release was still pending.

He said a comprehensive audit of INEC's technology infrastructure, covering system redundancy, penetrat1on testing, and disaster recovery arrangements, was already under way.

The professor of law added that preparations for the proposed mock election were continuing alongside that process.

Amupitan also cautioned against directly copying technology solutions from other countries.

He said any approach adopted must account for Nigeria's uneven internet access, language diversity, and the public's level of trust in institutions.

The INEC boss noted that the 2027 electorate would be younger and more mobile-dependent than in previous elections, making smartphones the primary channel through which many voters would receive election information.

INEC announces plans on how to test election systems and combat AI-generated misinformation. Photo credit:@inecnigeria

Source: Twitter

INEC announces what can possibly undermine 2027 election

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that INEC chairman raised an alarm over AI-generated audio, video and images spreading false political content ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The commission said it is auditing its electoral technology systems, including penetrati0n testing and disaster recovery plans.

INEC is exploring a mock presidential election to stress-test voter accreditation and result transmission before the 2027 polls.

Source: Legit.ng