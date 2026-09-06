Nollywood actress Sarah Martins publicly warned a dispatch rider named Opeyemi over alleged harassment months after their initial encounter went viral

The actress accused the rider of contacting her through more than 30 different phone numbers and sending her unsolicited explicit material

Sarah explained that she had previously shown the rider kindness despite public backlash, but said she is now prepared to involve law enforcement

Nollywood actress Sarah Martins has issued a stern public warning to the dispatch rider who made headlines earlier this year after declaring his love for her, accusing him of persistent harassment and sending her unsolicited explicit content.

In a lengthy Instagram post and video shared on September 6, 2026, Sarah Martins identified the rider as Opeyemi and stated that despite blocking him repeatedly, he has continued to reach out through more than 30 different phone numbers.

Nollywood actress Sarah Martins threatens legal action against dispatch rider over alleged harassment. Photo: officialsarahmartins

Source: Instagram

The actress added that she has been receiving photographs, videos and explicit material she never asked for.

"Opeyemi, the dispatch rider, this is a final and very serious warning," she wrote, before detailing the full history of their interactions. "You have since continued contacting me through more than 30 different phone numbers, despite my repeatedly blocking you and making it clear that I do not want further communication."

Sarah Martins details the full history

The actress explained that after Opeyemi first sent her an unsolicited romantic message following a delivery, she reported his conduct to his employer and spoke about it publicly.

Despite facing criticism for doing so, she said she chose to extend kindness to him, taking him out to lunch and going shopping with him.

Sarah Martins also explained that a used motorcycle, donated by one of her followers as a result of her intervention in his situation, was passed on to him.

However, she said she eventually distanced herself after finding his behaviour dishonest, entitled and disrespectful.

The actress made it clear that she is preserving all evidence, including phone numbers and messages, and warned him against deleting or altering any communications.

"Respect my boundary or face the law!" she concluded.

Nollywood actress Sarah Martins speaks out after dispatch rider allegedly continues contacting her. Photo: officialsarahmartins

Source: Instagram

Background: From viral moment to legal threat

The story dates back to earlier in 2026, when Opeyemi claimed he lost his job after professing his feelings for the actress.

Sarah Martins publicly pushed back, sharing screenshots of their chats and questioning whether she owed him sympathy.

A follow-up post clarified that he had not actually been sacked but only cautioned, and she went on to treat him to a luxury outing to show she held no ill will, while stressing she was not accepting his advances.

The situation took another turn when Sarah Martins disclosed that Opeyemi is married with a daughter.

She said her frustration was not about being lied to directly, but about his willingness to publicly disrespect his wife and child by chasing another woman, calling it one of the reasons she would never "date low."

See Sarah Martins' video and post about the dispatch rider below:

Sarah Martins faces backlash with promo video

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actress Sarah Martins shared a promotional video that drew criticism from fans, who felt the recording dragged on and focused too much on her body.

The actress, who recently relocated to Lagos and bought a car, showcased her skincare products while offering old stock at giveaway prices to make room for new arrivals.

However, many viewers questioned her presentation style, with some accusing her of highlighting body parts rather than the products she was advertising.

Source: Legit.ng