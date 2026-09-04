Faith Monye took to X to advocate for her visually impaired 21-year-old son Oladotun, a fresh graduate seeking employment

Oladotun graduated with a second class upper in Political Science and has skills in data analysis, coding, and web design

His mother specified that he is open to virtual roles and is already equipped with a laptop, phone, and internet connection

Faith Monye, a Nigerian mother, has gone on X to appeal for a virtual job opportunity for her visually impaired son Oladotun, 21, after he graduated from university with a second class upper division in Political Science.

In her post, Faith introduced herself and her son directly, describing his qualifications and his disability while making a heartfelt plea to anyone willing to give him a chance.

Mother seeks employment for tech-skilled visually impaired graduate. Photo credit: @Faith Monye/X.

Source: Twitter

She noted that Oladotun is skilled in data analysis, coding, and web design, and stressed that he already has the tools needed to work remotely, including a good laptop, phone, and reliable internet access.

A Mother's Plea for Her Son

The post drew widespread attention online, with many users moved by Faith's determination to advocate publicly for her son's future.

Rather than focus solely on his visual impairment, she led with his accomplishments, presenting Oladotun as a capable, tech-savvy young man ready for the workplace.

Oladotun's Story Resonates Online

Oladotun's profile reflects the growing trend of Nigerian graduates building practical digital skills alongside their academic qualifications.

His combination of a Political Science degree and hands-on technical abilities in areas such as web design and data analysis positions him for a range of remote roles increasingly available in Nigeria's expanding digital economy.

Faith's post sparked an outpouring of support and conversation on X, with users admiring both the young graduate's achievements and his mother's courage in speaking up for him.

See the post below:

Lady shares experience with visually impaired man

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady shared her emotional experience with a visually impaired man whom she met on a public bus.

According to the lady, she observed the way he was pressing his phone and got confused before she understood that he couldn't see.

Source: Legit.ng