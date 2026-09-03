Adedoyin, a Nigerian lady, shared photos of herself after landing in Europe, with a caption that announced her departure from Nigeria

Her post, which included the Hungarian flag emoji, caught the attention of many Nigerians who flooded the comments with congratulations

Several commenters revealed they were also planning to relocate, describing Adedoyin's move as an inspiration for their own japa journeys

Adedoyin, a Nigerian lady, has joined the growing wave of Nigerians relocating abroad after she shared photos of herself following her arrival in Europe, with a caption that expressed the excitement of finally making her move.

Writing on X, she announced her departure with unmistakable joy.

Adedoyin celebrates as she finally relocates to Europe. Photo credit: @Adedoyin/X.

Source: Twitter

Lady Overjoyed after Leaving Nigeria

Adedoyin's caption read:

"It's finally my turn. Goodbye Nigeria Welcome to Europe."

The inclusion of the Hungarian flag emoji alongside the European Union flag pointed to Hungary as her destination.

The post quickly drew attention from fellow Nigerians, many of whom stopped to celebrate her milestone while expressing their own hopes of making a similar move.

Adedoyin's Europe Arrival Sparks Online Reactions

The comments section filled with warmth, prayers, and a healthy dose of good-natured humour.

Heritage said:

"Congratulations. You left me here, why?"

Pallette said:

"Congratulations Miss Doyin. You are such an amazing person. May the land favour you in Jesus name."

Victory Abia added:

"Congratulations dear. I'm next in line."

Cassiemonica added:

"Congratulations dear. I’m so happy for you the God that did it for you will remember me and I’m here for it."

See the post below:

Nigerian lady relocates to Netherlands

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady shared a TikTok video documenting her relocation journey to the Netherlands in July 2026.

She revealed during a live session that she had been planning the move for years and shared the route she took to relocate.

Source: Legit.ng