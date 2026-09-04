An employee at Redeemer's Health Village in Ogun State has shared a first-person video tour of the hospital's newly launched medical services

The RCCG-owned hospital introduced robotic surgery technology that allows surgeons to operate with enhanced precision from a console in real time

The facility also launched IVF services, expanding access to fertility care for couples seeking new options on their journey to parenthood

Ayobami Omoreni, a staff member at Redeemer's Health Village (RHV) in Redemption City, Ogun State, has sparked widespread conversation online after posting a walkthrough video showing the hospital's newly launched robotic surgery programme and IVF services.

Posting on TikTok on 2 September 2026 under the handle @renibams, Omoreni narrated the development in a selfie-style clip filmed throughout the hospital's corridors and outdoor grounds, expressing visible pride at what she was witnessing firsthand during a regular workday.

A lady who works at an RCCG hospital narrates what she saw at the workplace. Photo credit: @renibams/TikTok

Source: UGC

Lady narrates medical equipment at RCCG Hospital

The RCCG staff was keen to address the most immediate question viewers might have about the technology.

She said in the TikTok video:

"When you hear robotic surgery, you might immediately think, wait, shey robots — They operate on people now?"

She also clarified that the system is designed to assist surgeons rather than replace them. According to her, the technology offers "enhanced precision, flexibility, and control with tiny instruments that can make delicate movements," with the surgeon remaining in full command from a console while directing the robotic instruments in real time.

Employee talks about IVF in RCCG Hospital

Alongside the surgical advancement, RHV has introduced in vitro fertilisation (IVF) services at the facility. Omoreni described the addition as a meaningful development for couples who have spent years hoping and trying to start a family, calling it:

"Another opportunity on that journey into parenthood."

Reactions as lady records RCCG Hospital

The combination of robotic surgery and fertility care at a faith-based hospital in Ogun State, rather than in Lagos or Abuja, where such facilities are more commonly found, drew much of the online attention. Some of the comments are below:

Chiamaka said:

"This is profound.❤️"

Global.edna ehinomhen said:

"Awwwn Weldone sis.❤️❤️"

Oluwatomilayo Oke said:

"Global Renibamsss.🤭✨"

Watch Omoreni's full walkthrough of Redeemer's Health Village below:

RCCG's unusual spider-man-styled video trends

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a promotional video from RCCG Holy Ghost Power Cathedral showed a young man performing a Spider-Man-style aerial descent onto church grounds.

The video, shared by an X user, racked up nearly 590,000 views and over 11,000 likes within a single day.

Source: Legit.ng