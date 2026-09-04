Lady Who Works at RCCG Hospital Shares Advanced Medical Equipment She Saw at Her Workplace
- An employee at Redeemer's Health Village in Ogun State has shared a first-person video tour of the hospital's newly launched medical services
- The RCCG-owned hospital introduced robotic surgery technology that allows surgeons to operate with enhanced precision from a console in real time
- The facility also launched IVF services, expanding access to fertility care for couples seeking new options on their journey to parenthood
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Ayobami Omoreni, a staff member at Redeemer's Health Village (RHV) in Redemption City, Ogun State, has sparked widespread conversation online after posting a walkthrough video showing the hospital's newly launched robotic surgery programme and IVF services.
Posting on TikTok on 2 September 2026 under the handle @renibams, Omoreni narrated the development in a selfie-style clip filmed throughout the hospital's corridors and outdoor grounds, expressing visible pride at what she was witnessing firsthand during a regular workday.
Lady narrates medical equipment at RCCG Hospital
The RCCG staff was keen to address the most immediate question viewers might have about the technology.
She said in the TikTok video:
"When you hear robotic surgery, you might immediately think, wait, shey robots — They operate on people now?"
She also clarified that the system is designed to assist surgeons rather than replace them. According to her, the technology offers "enhanced precision, flexibility, and control with tiny instruments that can make delicate movements," with the surgeon remaining in full command from a console while directing the robotic instruments in real time.
Employee talks about IVF in RCCG Hospital
Alongside the surgical advancement, RHV has introduced in vitro fertilisation (IVF) services at the facility. Omoreni described the addition as a meaningful development for couples who have spent years hoping and trying to start a family, calling it:
"Another opportunity on that journey into parenthood."
Reactions as lady records RCCG Hospital
The combination of robotic surgery and fertility care at a faith-based hospital in Ogun State, rather than in Lagos or Abuja, where such facilities are more commonly found, drew much of the online attention. Some of the comments are below:
Chiamaka said:
"This is profound.❤️"
Global.edna ehinomhen said:
"Awwwn Weldone sis.❤️❤️"
Oluwatomilayo Oke said:
"Global Renibamsss.🤭✨"
Watch Omoreni's full walkthrough of Redeemer's Health Village below:
RCCG's unusual spider-man-styled video trends
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a promotional video from RCCG Holy Ghost Power Cathedral showed a young man performing a Spider-Man-style aerial descent onto church grounds.
The video, shared by an X user, racked up nearly 590,000 views and over 11,000 likes within a single day.
Source: Legit.ng
Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng