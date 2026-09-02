Saudi Arabia has officially stated the age requirements a person must meet to qualify for employment in the country

The Embassy of India in Saudi Arabia published the eligibility criteria, outlining specific age limits for prospective workers

Beyond age, the Kingdom also requires workers to meet physical fitness and professional or academic qualification standards

Saudi Arabia has outlined the age bracket within which a person must fall to be considered eligible for employment in the Kingdom, with the details made available through the Embassy of India in Saudi Arabia.

According to information published on the embassy's website, any individual between the ages of 18 and 60 may qualify to work in Saudi Arabia, provided they meet a set of additional conditions alongside the age requirement.

Saudi Arabia sets age range for people seeking employment in the country. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/BASTIEN OHIER/DeFodi Images

Source: Getty Images

Requirements to work in Saudi Arabia

The eligibility criteria go beyond simply falling within the age range. Prospective workers must also be physically fit and hold the professional or academic qualifications that the Kingdom requires. Crucially, those qualifications must address a gap, meaning the individual's area of expertise should be one where there is a shortage of qualified Saudi nationals.

The embassy's website states:

"Any person aged between 18 and 60 years, physically fit and possessing professional and academic qualifications required by the Kingdom (provided there is a shortage of citizens holding such qualifications), or belonging to those category of workers needed by the Kingdom, may be employed in Saudi Arabia."

The phrasing also leaves room for workers in categories the Kingdom identifies as needed, even where specific academic credentials may not apply.

What this means for prospective workers

For many people considering working in Saudi Arabia, the age window of 18 to 60 covers the majority of the working-age population. However, the additional requirements mean that age alone is not sufficient to secure employment in the country.

Workers must demonstrate that their skills or professional background align with the Kingdom's current needs, placing the emphasis on demand-driven recruitment rather than open eligibility. Physical fitness is also listed as a non-negotiable condition, reflecting the standard requirements many Gulf countries apply to incoming foreign workers.

UAE states age limit for work permits

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the UAE government had clarified the category of people who cannot be issued work permits in the country.

Under Article 5 of the UAE Labour Law, juveniles below 15 years are prohibited from employment, with the rule applying to both Emiratis and expatriate residents.

Source: Legit.ng