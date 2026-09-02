FCT Minister Nyesom Wike warned that he would face political reprisals if President Tinubu loses the 2027 election

Wike, still a PDP member, said he spends every waking moment focused on securing Tinubu's re-election bid

The minister said the attacks on his name have been unlike anything directed at any other politician in Nigeria

FCT Minister Nyesom Wike has said he expects to be the primary political target of opposition forces should President Bola Tinubu fail to win the 2027 presidential election.

Wike, who remains a card-carrying member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) despite actively backing Tinubu's re-election, made the remarks during a media chat monitored by our correspondent.

Wike says opposition forces could target him if Tinubu fails to win in 2027. Photo credit: @PeterObi/@atiku/GovWike

Source: Twitter

He acknowledged that his public alignment with the president carries serious political risks but said those risks have done nothing to dim his commitment.

"I will be the first politician that I think they will come after. I will be the first politician. I know they will come for my head," Wike said.

Wike’s total commitment to Tinubu's campaign

The former Rivers State governor made clear that his support for the president goes well beyond public statements.

He described Tinubu's re-election as the single concern that occupies his mind throughout each day.

"Each day I sleep, I am thinking about the president's reelection. When I am eating, I think about the president's reelection. Everything I am doing now is about the president's reelection," he said.

Wike also pushed back against critics who have targeted him over his political stance, arguing that the volume of abuse directed at him has been extraordinary.

"I don't see where anybody in this country today has been called names the way my name has been. I am not bothered about people who say their [own] thing. My business is, like I said, I am going to support Mr President," he declared.

An unusual political position ahead of 2027

Wike's backing of Tinubu places him in a peculiar position within Nigeria's political landscape.

He continues to hold membership of the PDP while working to secure the victory of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in what is expected to be a fiercely contested election.

The opposition field is taking shape around former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and Labour Party's Peter Obi, both of whom contested the 2023 presidential election and are now linked to the emerging political realignment centred on the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Peter Obi was ratified as the ADC's presidential candidate on May 29, 2026.

Wike acknowledged that a Tinubu loss could directly expose him to retaliation from those he currently opposes, but said that awareness has not shifted his thinking.

He has also maintained that his position should surprise no one, given that he has never hidden where his loyalties lie ahead of the 2027 vote.

Wike’s top ally dies

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Chief Daniel Osi Orbih, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and a known ally of the Federal Capital Territory minister, Nyesom Wike, died on Monday, August 31.

His family broke the news in a formal statement, saying the announcement was made "with profound sadness and a heavy heart but in total submission to the will of the almighty God.“

Source: Legit.ng