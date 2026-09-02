The German government has outlined two options for non-EU nationals to qualify for the Opportunity Card, each with different requirements

Applicants must prove they have enough money to support themselves during their job search in Germany, with a minimum of €1,091 (N1.6 million) net per month

Those without a German-recognised qualification can still qualify by scoring at least six points across criteria including age, language skills, and work experience

The German government has released the full requirements for the Opportunity Card, a residence permit under Section 20a of the Residence Act that allows skilled workers from outside the European Union and the European Free Trade Association to enter Germany and search for a job without holding one first.

The guidance, published on the official Make it in Germany platform, applies in 2026 and sets out two distinct routes through which applicants can qualify.

Germany reveals two ways foreigners can get the Opportunity Card without a job offer. Photo Credit: NurPhoto

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2 ways to qualify for the Opportunity Card

Regardless of which option an applicant pursues, one baseline condition applies to all: they must show they have enough money to fund their stay while looking for work.

During the visa process, this can be demonstrated through a blocked bank account holding a minimum of €1,091 (N1.6 million) net per month, or through a declaration of commitment from a sponsor.

Option 1: Recognised qualification

The first route is available to applicants whose foreign vocational or academic qualification has been fully recognised in Germany, or who completed their training in Germany.

Anyone who meets this condition is treated as a skilled worker and does not need to go through the points system.

Language certification is also not required under this route, though German language skills are recommended to improve job prospects.

Option 2: Points system

Applicants without a German-recognised qualification can still obtain the Opportunity Card by scoring at least six points across a set of criteria.

Before points are calculated, they must first show proof of a completed vocational or academic qualification recognised in their home country, with non-academic qualifications requiring at least two years of training.

They must also demonstrate either German language skills at level A1 or English skills at level B2 under the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages.

Points are awarded across the following categories:

1. Partial equivalence of a foreign qualification earns four points, including cases where compensatory measures are required before a licence to practise is granted.

2. A qualification in a shortage occupation earns one point.

3. Professional experience earns two points for at least two years within the last five years, or three points for at least five years within the last seven years.

4. German language skills above A1 earn one point at A2, two points at B1, and three points at B2 or above. An additional point is awarded for English at C1 or above, or for native English speakers.

5. Age at the time of application earns two points for those aged 35 and under, and one point for those between 35 and 40.

6. A continuous legal stay in Germany of at least six months within the last five years earns one point, covering study, language, or work stays, but not tourism or personal visits.

7. Having a spouse or life partner who independently meets the Opportunity Card requirements earns one additional point.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Germany had announced 31 countries whose citizens do not require a visa to work in the country.

Germany explains Opportunity Card for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Germany had explained how to get a special card that allows foreigners to enter the country without having a concrete job.

The guidance, published by the German government, covers everything from the application process and required documents to what happens after a holder finds employment.

In many countries, the application can be submitted online through the Consular Services Portal of the Federal Foreign Office.

Source: Legit.ng