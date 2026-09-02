Manchester City completed the signing of Enzo Fernandez from Chelsea for a joint-British transfer record fee of £125 million on September 1, 2026

The Argentina midfielder signed a five-year contract at the Etihad Stadium, running until June 2031

Fernandez's reported weekly wage at Manchester City represents a significant jump from what he earned at Chelsea

Manchester City have wrapped up the signing of Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez from Chelsea in a deal worth £125 million, matching the joint-British transfer record set by Liverpool's acquisition of Alexander Isak on the same deadline day last summer.

The 25-year-old completed his move on September 1, 2026, signing a five-year contract that ties him to the Etihad Stadium until June 2031.

Enzo Fernandez will reportedly earn a hefty £350,000 every week after joining Manchester City from Chelsea. Photo by Pedro Porru

Source: Getty Images

According to BBC Sport, the transfer pushes Man City's total summer spending to a Premier League single-window record of £458 million, overtaking Liverpool's £415 million outlay from the previous summer.

The Cityzens have, however, recouped roughly £300 million through player sales during the same period.

Fernandez's new wage package at Man City

According to GiveMeSport, Fernandez is reported to earn £350,000 per week at Manchester City, a figure that includes performance-related bonuses.

His estimated annual salary stands at around £18 million per season.

At Chelsea, where he had been on £180,000 per week, the Argentine's earnings have effectively doubled with this switch, Livescore reports.

The financial leap underlines just how much Man City value his contribution to their midfield under manager Enzo Maresca.

Fernandez originally joined Chelsea from Benfica in January 2023 for what was then a British transfer record of £107 million.

His latest move to Man City now equals the new benchmark for British football.

Fernandez's turbulent end at Stamford Bridge

Fernandez's departure from Chelsea came after a difficult few weeks at the club.

He had reportedly expressed interest in joining Real Madrid earlier in the summer, which appeared to sour his relationship with Chelsea supporters.

Fans booed him during a pre-season friendly against Real Sociedad and again when he came on as a substitute in the Premier League opener at Fulham.

He was left out of Chelsea's squad for their 2-0 Carabao Cup win over Luton and their 4-3 Premier League victory against Brighton, with reports from Argentina suggesting he had asked not to be selected.

The clubs reached an agreement after roughly 24 hours of negotiations, finalising the deal on Tuesday.

Man City's record summer window

The Fernandez signing caps a remarkable summer for Man City in the transfer market.

Their total outlay of £458 million across the window represents unprecedented spending for a single Premier League club in one transfer period, surpassing the previous record held by Liverpool.

Despite the enormous expenditure, Man City's net spend is cushioned considerably by the approximately £300 million generated from sales, giving the club some financial balance heading into the new season.

Haaland sends message to Fernandez

Earlier, Legit.ng reported about Enzo Fernandez's high-profile transfer from Chelsea to Manchester City for a joint-British-record fee of £125m on Deadline Day, highlighting the ramifications of this deal for both clubs.

In a twist of fate, Fernandez's arrival comes after a previous on-pitch altercation with Erling Haaland, making their new partnership one to watch as City embarks on a quest for Premier League glory.

Source: Legit.ng