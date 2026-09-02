Streams of Joy Abuja held a mass baby dedication last Sunday, with 75 babies brought before the Lord in a single service

Pastor Jerry Eze led prayers over each child, declaring they would not be 'called average' and would surpass their parents' struggles

The footage from the ceremony stirred emotional reactions online, with many Nigerians vowing to bring their own children for dedication in 2027

A remarkable scene unfolded last Sunday at Streams of Joy International in Abuja when 75 babies were dedicated to God in a single church service, with footage of the ceremony quickly spreading across social media and drawing widespread emotional reactions.

The mass baby dedication, held inside a large tented auditorium, captured the church at what appeared to be full capacity as parents trooped in with their newborns.

Pastor Jerry’s church filled with joy as 75 babies are dedicated in one Sunday. Credit: @jerryeze

Source: Instagram

An on-screen caption accompanying the viral clip read: "75 BABIES WERE DEDICATED TO THE LORD AT CHURCH… INCLUDING YOURS 😢🤍."

Pastor Jerry Eze's Powerful Declaration Over the Children

During the ceremony, the officiating pastor delivered a fervent prayer over the gathered infants, declaring that none of the dedicated children would live ordinary or unremarkable lives.

He prayed that each child would surpass the failures and rejections their parents may have experienced, and that their bodies and spirits would remain uncorrupted.

"My children, we will not be called average," he declared. "They will not fail where you have failed. They will not stumble where you have stumbled. They will not be rejected where you were rejected. Their spirits will not be corrupted. Their body will not be corrupted. In the name of Jesus."

He concluded the dedication by committing each child in the name of the Father, the Son, and the Holy Ghost.

Watch the baby dedication ceremony that moved thousands online:

Nigerians React to the Viral Dedication Footage

The footage resonated deeply with viewers, many of whom were moved by the sheer number of babies and the pastor's passionate intercession over them. Comments poured in from across the country.

@mo_jesusjunkie wrote:

"I will dedicate my children this time 2027 in Jesus name. What God cannot do does not exist."

@iamcedar shared:

"Papa: I see babies everywhere. Me: I am now seeing babies everywhere. What El-Roi cannot do does not exist 🔥🔥🔥"

@toriason_cookhouse commented:

"75 gorgeous babies, and he attended to every single one of them! 🥹❤️ Tell me, why won't I serve God? El-Roi — the God who sees me! 🙌🏽😭❤️ Papa Jerry, we love you and we appreciate you so much! 🥰❤️ May God continue to strengthen and use you mightily."

@ranmolt added:

"Come 2027, I will come with my husband and triplets for dedication IJN🙏😍"

Pastor Jerry’s church makes headlines after dedicating 75 babies in one Sunday. Credit: @jerryeze

Source: Instagram

Pastor Jerry Eze's wife marks wedding anniversary

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Pastor Eno Jerry, the wife of Pastor Jerry Eze, has celebrated her 19th wedding anniversary with a heartfelt message to her husband on social media.

Pastor Eno released throwback pictures of herself with her beloved husband, the convener of the New Season Prophetic Prayers and Declaration (NSPPD).

Source: Legit.ng