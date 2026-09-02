Tragedy as Teenager Stabs 20-Year-Old Neighbour to Death
- A 16-year-old boy was arrested in Akamkpa LGA, Cross River State, over the alleged stabbing of a neighbour
- The victim, Uwem Daniel Akpan, 20, was rushed to a naval hospital in Calabar but was pronounced dead on arrival
- The Cross River State Police confirmed the case will be moved to the SCID, Calabar, for further investigation
PAY ATTENTION: Find it fast with our new search feature at Legit.ng!
Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues
16-year-old boy has been arrested for allegedly stabbing a 20-year-old man, Uwem Daniel Akpan, during a dispute at a residential compound in Akamkpa Local Government Area in Cross River state.
The incident took place at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Peters Street, Awi, where the suspect and the victim were both living as neighbours in the same compound.
Akpan was rushed to the Navy Reference Hospital in Calabar following the attack but was pronounced dead on arrival by medical staff.
Police confirm arrest
The state police public relations officer, ASP Sunday Eitokpah, confirmed the tragic incident.
As reported by Vanguard, Eitokpah said the remains of the victim have since been handed over to his family.
"A 16-year-old male suspect has been arrested in connection with the incident and is currently in police custody," Eitokpah said.
He said the suspect was already cooperating with detectives handling the case.
Eitokpah added that the matter was being prepared for transfer to the State Criminal Investigation Department in Calabar, where investigators would carry out a full inquiry and determine the appropriate legal steps.
"The case is being processed for transfer to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Calabar, for further investigation and appropriate legal action in accordance with the law," he said.
Police urge public to remain calm
The police command also appealed to residents of Akamkpa and the wider Cross River State to avoid any form of reprisal or self-help as the investigation continues.
"The Command urges members of the public to remain calm and refrain from taking the law into their own hands, while assuring that the circumstances surrounding the incident will be thoroughly investigated," Eitokpah said.
He gave further assurance that the command would keep the public informed as investigators uncover more details about what led to the fatal confrontation between the two neighbours.
Woman allegedly stabs husband to death
Recall that Abia State Police Command arrested Sara Innocent after she allegedly stabbed her husband during a domestic dispute in Obingwa LGA.
The incident happened on August 8, 2026, at Umuokereke Ngwa, just eight months after the couple married in December 2025.
Police spokesperson Maureen Chinaka confirmed the suspect was in custody while the investigation continues at the State CID.
Man stabs best friend to death over pure water
Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that police arrested a 23-year-old man for allegedly stabbing his childhood friend to death over a sachet water dispute.
The argument reportedly started during preparations for Maghrib prayer and escalated into a fatal confrontation.
The victim died from his injuries as police confirmed the arrest and launched an investigation.
Source: Legit.ng
Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a trained journalist with over 8 years of working experience. He is also a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication from Lagos State University, Ojo. Adekunle previously worked at PM News, The Sun, and Within Nigeria, where he expressed his journalistic skills with well-researched articles and features. In 2024, Adekunle obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. He can be reached via adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng.