A 16-year-old boy was arrested in Akamkpa LGA, Cross River State, over the alleged stabbing of a neighbour

The victim, Uwem Daniel Akpan, 20, was rushed to a naval hospital in Calabar but was pronounced dead on arrival

The Cross River State Police confirmed the case will be moved to the SCID, Calabar, for further investigation

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

16-year-old boy has been arrested for allegedly stabbing a 20-year-old man, Uwem Daniel Akpan, during a dispute at a residential compound in Akamkpa Local Government Area in Cross River state.

The incident took place at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Peters Street, Awi, where the suspect and the victim were both living as neighbours in the same compound.

Police confirm investigation into the alleged murder of 16-year-old Uwem. Photo credit: @PoliCeNG

Source: Twitter

Akpan was rushed to the Navy Reference Hospital in Calabar following the attack but was pronounced dead on arrival by medical staff.

Police confirm arrest

The state police public relations officer, ASP Sunday Eitokpah, confirmed the tragic incident.

As reported by Vanguard, Eitokpah said the remains of the victim have since been handed over to his family.

"A 16-year-old male suspect has been arrested in connection with the incident and is currently in police custody," Eitokpah said.

He said the suspect was already cooperating with detectives handling the case.

Eitokpah added that the matter was being prepared for transfer to the State Criminal Investigation Department in Calabar, where investigators would carry out a full inquiry and determine the appropriate legal steps.

"The case is being processed for transfer to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Calabar, for further investigation and appropriate legal action in accordance with the law," he said.

Police urge public to remain calm

The police command also appealed to residents of Akamkpa and the wider Cross River State to avoid any form of reprisal or self-help as the investigation continues.

"The Command urges members of the public to remain calm and refrain from taking the law into their own hands, while assuring that the circumstances surrounding the incident will be thoroughly investigated," Eitokpah said.

He gave further assurance that the command would keep the public informed as investigators uncover more details about what led to the fatal confrontation between the two neighbours.

Police urge public to remain calm as investigation is underway and case transferred to SCID

Source: UGC

Woman allegedly stabs husband to death

Recall that Abia State Police Command arrested Sara Innocent after she allegedly stabbed her husband during a domestic dispute in Obingwa LGA.

The incident happened on August 8, 2026, at Umuokereke Ngwa, just eight months after the couple married in December 2025.

Police spokesperson Maureen Chinaka confirmed the suspect was in custody while the investigation continues at the State CID.

Man stabs best friend to death over pure water

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that police arrested a 23-year-old man for allegedly stabbing his childhood friend to death over a sachet water dispute.

The argument reportedly started during preparations for Maghrib prayer and escalated into a fatal confrontation.

The victim died from his injuries as police confirmed the arrest and launched an investigation.

Source: Legit.ng