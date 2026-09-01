Skit maker Mcalways shared a video on Instagram recounting a personal visit he made to late Ogogo's sister

During the visit, Mcalways discovered the sister had high blood pressure and accompanied her to the hospital for treatment

Days after the visit, Ogogo's sister called Mcalways with news about the actor's health that left him shaken

Skit maker Mcalways has opened up about a deeply personal encounter with the late actor Ogogo's sister, revealing what she told him in the period leading up to the veteran's passing.

In a video posted to his Instagram page on Tuesday, 1 August 2026, Mcalways narrated how he received a call from Ogogo's sister and made time to visit her despite being on his way to see his own mother.

Reactions as skit maker Mcalways shares what late Ogogo's sister told him before actor's death. Photo credit@mcalways/@ogogohassan

Source: Instagram

What Mcalways found during the visit to Ogogo's sister

On arriving at her home, the skit maker, who has a nursing background, decided to check her blood pressure as a precaution. The results raised concern, and the two of them headed to a hospital where she received proper medical attention and treatment.

Ogogo continues trending after his demise. Photo credit@ogogohassan

Source: Instagram

The story took a more heartbreaking turn in the days that followed. Mcalways revealed that Ogogo's sister called him again shortly after the hospital visit, this time with devastating news that the late actor had been diagnosed with stage four cancer.

Here is the Instagram video of Mcalways speaking about late Ogogo and creating awareness about good health;

Fans react to Mcalways' story

The video struck a chord with many followers, who praised the skit maker for speaking out and looking out for those connected to the late star.

@abdulquadri_hnd commented:

"Your voice will be heard"

@omotayo982 wrote:

"Waooo God bless you brother."

@hnm_beddings said:

"Thank you so much sir for lending your voice"

@kque_enterprises shared:

"See words of wisdom … We need this to go around please @mazitundeednut."

@mariamolaevents added:

"Thank you for your voice! Sickness is universal only severity that varies. If only we can treat ourselves as human beings, the level of medical treatment our current president has experienced in d past and present should be a push for his administration to focus on Nigerian healthcare systems."

Cleric shares Ogogo's unfufilled dream

Legit.ng had reported that a cleric who officiated at the eighth-day Fidau prayer for late actor Ogogo paused the ceremony to address a claim circulating online concerning N25 million allegedly sent to the actor’s account.

The cleric clarified that the money was connected to a personal project Ogogo had planned before his death, contrary to reports by some bloggers that the funds were meant for a mosque project.

Ogogo passed away on Sunday, August 23, 2026, after a short battle with cancer. The veteran actor was later buried in Ilaro, Ogun State, as family, friends, and colleagues continued to mourn his passing.

Source: Legit.ng