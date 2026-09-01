A Nigerian medical student on X, @AkpanEdet, had publicly prayed to score a distinction in biochemistry before sitting his second MB examination

He revealed his score after the results came out, sharing that the outcome pushed him to make a major decision about his business

His tweet about balancing academic life with entrepreneurship quickly caught attention on Nigerian social media

A Nigerian medical student identified on X as @AkpanEdet has gone viral after sharing how a disappointing biochemistry result led him to dust off his food business and get back to work.

Before sitting his second MB examination, the student had expressed clear ambitions on social media.

Man narrates how he restarted his food business after seeing his exam score. Photo credit: @AkpanEdet/X.

Source: Twitter

In an earlier tweet, AkpanEdet wrote:

"By God's grace, I'll get a distinction in biochemistry when I write my 2nd MB."

The post captured the kind of focused determination that resonates widely on Nigerian timelines, where medical students are well known for the gruelling academic pressure they face.

MB Results Prompt a Change of Direction

When the scores arrived, reality did not match his prayer. He revealed that he scored 69, which fell short of the distinction mark he had been chasing.

In a brief but telling update, he wrote:

"I scored 69. Make I restart my business."

What followed was a longer reflection that struck a chord with many readers. Explaining his decision to pick up his tripod and reopen his food business, he wrote:

"After I saw my MB scores, I dusted my tripod and reopened my food business. Because I can't afford to lose at both ends. What's the point of 'locking in' when I'd still get a comfortable Pass without dropping other things? Blessing in disguise maybe. Who knows?"

The post captured something many Nigerian students quietly wrestle with: the tension between going all-in academically and keeping other parts of life alive.

His score of 69 was enough to earn him a pass, and his reasoning was straightforward.

Having sacrificed his business to focus on hitting distinction, he felt there was little sense in continuing to neglect his income when the outcome was a comfortable pass either way.

Nigerians React to the Medical Student's Mindset

The tweet drew a wave of responses from users who found his honesty both relatable and refreshing.

Kamso said:

"The Akpan Edet is on my timeline? This must be a sign."

Chizarham said:

"Why does this look like my school?"

Ejay commented:

"How can we patronize u chief?"

David Tete added:

"God has Blessed you."

See the post below:

Man opens suya shop in UK

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man went viral on social media after opening a food outlet in the United Kingdom.

In the trending video, the man showed off the fine shop where he would be making grilled foods and 'suya'.

Source: Legit.ng