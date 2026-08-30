The Nigerian Exchange closed a shortened four-day trading week higher, with the All-Share Index and market cap both recording gains

Investors traded 2.507 billion shares worth N123.223 billion across 173,561 deals, a drop from the previous week's activity

University Press Plc and International Energy Insurance Plc were the week's biggest price gainer and loser, respectively

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) ended the week on a positive note, with the All-Share Index climbing 0.81% to close at 241,298.47 points and market capitalisation rising 0.84% to N155.826 trillion.

Trading ran for only four days after the Federal Government declared Tuesday, August 25, 2026, a public holiday in observance of the Eid-el-Maulud celebration.

Investors traded 2.507 billion shares in one week as the NGX All-Share Index gained 0.81%. Photo: NGX

Source: Facebook

Investors executed 173,561 deals involving 2.507 billion shares valued at N123.223 billion during the shortened week. That compares with 6.242 billion shares worth N157.764 billion exchanged across 186,496 deals in the preceding week.

Financial Services Leads Trading Activity

The Financial Services Industry dominated the week's activity by volume, recording 1.977 billion shares worth N71.563 billion across 79,586 deals. The sector accounted for 78.87% of total equity turnover by volume and 58.08% by value.

The Services Industry came second with 148.226 million shares valued at N7.252 billion in 10,638 deals, while the ICT Industry placed third at 117.982 million shares worth N8.635 billion across 21,639 deals.

Despite the index gain, market breadth was negative. Twenty-four stocks appreciated during the week, up from 18 the previous week, while 55 declined compared with 59 previously. A further 68 equities closed flat.

Top price gainers

University Press Plc: N4.80 to N5.70 (+N0.90, 18.75%)

First Holdco Plc: N129.95 to N145.00 (+N15.05, 11.58%)

Seplat Energy Plc: N11,200.60 to N12,320.60 (+N1,120.00, 10.00%)

Red Star Express Plc: N14.70 to N16.15 (+N1.45, 9.86%)

Transcorp Hotels Plc: N241.90 to N265.50 (+N23.60, 9.76%)

Access Holdings Plc: N27.00 to N29.50 (+N2.50, 9.26%)

Cornerstone Insurance Plc: N4.90 to N5.35 (+N0.45, 9.18%)

UPDC Plc: N3.35 to N3.55 (+N0.20, 5.97%)

Omatek Ventures Plc: N1.42 to N1.50 (+N0.08, 5.63%)

Abbey Bank Plc: N8.05 to N8.50 (+N0.45, 5.59%)

Nigerian stocks rose in one week as NGX market capitalisation increased to N155.83 trillion. Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

Top price decliners

International Energy Insurance Plc: N3.87 to N2.84 (-N1.03, -26.61%)

Fidson Healthcare Plc: N93.55 to N77.00 (-N16.55, -17.69%)

Caverton Offshore Support Group Plc: N4.95 to N4.20 (-N0.75, -15.15%)

Zichis Agro Allied Industries Plc: N17.00 to N14.50 (-N2.50, -14.71%)

Austin Laz & Company Plc: N2.84 to N2.50 (-N0.34, -11.97%)

Ava Capital Plc: N7.30 to N6.50 (-N0.80, -10.96%)

Veritas Kapital Assurance Plc: N1.30 to N1.16 (-N0.14, -10.77%)

Livestock Feeds Plc: N8.00 to N7.20 (-N0.80, -10.00%)

TotalEnergies Marketing Nigeria Plc: N640.00 to N576.00 (-N64.00, -10.00%)

Ikeja Hotel Plc: N43.00 to N38.70 (-N4.30, -10.00%)

Otedola commits N30bn to boost stake in First HoldCo

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that First HoldCo Plc Chairman Femi Otedola has increased his ownership position in the company after purchasing about 680.8 million additional shares through a private placement.

The shares were acquired at an estimated cost of N29.6 billion, further strengthening Otedola’s influence in the financial services group.

The transaction forms part of First HoldCo’s ongoing equity capital-raising programme, aimed at increasing the company’s capital base.

Source: Legit.ng