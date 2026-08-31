Political analyst Kelly Agaba said Atiku Abubakar's repeated bids show resilience, not desperation, as 2027 presents a different political climate

Agaba argued that the 2027 election will be decided by hunger, insecurity, and economic failure under the current APC administration

The analyst predicted that Atiku's policy work over the past four years puts him in a stronger position than in any of his previous presidential campaigns

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - A political analyst, Kelly Agaba, has said Atiku Abubakar's sixth attempt at the Nigerian presidency is not a sign of weakness but rather a reflection of what he called "leadership stamina."

Agaba argued that the conditions heading into 2027 are more favourable to the former vice president than any previous election cycle.

"The economy is bleeding": Agaba highlights urgency in Atiku's 2027 campaign. Photo credit:@atiku

Source: Twitter

According to Agaba, the number of times a candidate appears in an election means little without understanding the broader political moment.

He pushed back against the widespread view that Atiku's long history on the ballot is a liability.

He stated this during an exclusive chat with Legit.ng over the weekend ahead of the 2027 election.

Why 2027 Is Different

Agaba described each of Atiku's past campaigns as shaped by a distinct national mood. He said 2023 was about continuity and 2019 revolved around incumbency, but 2027 would be defined by something more urgent.

"2027 is about survival and repair," he said.

"The economy is bleeding. Purchasing power has collapsed. Insecurity has become normalised. And the failure of the current APC administration is not a talking point anymore — it's the lived experience in every market from Makurdi to Maiduguri, from Lagos to Lokoja."

On the criticism that Atiku represents an old order that has repeatedly failed Nigerians, Agaba was blunt: "With respect, that framing is lazy."

He drew comparisons to Nelson Mandela and Abraham Lincoln, noting that Lincoln lost eight elections before becoming US president. "Great missions are not abandoned because they are difficult," he added.

Agaba outlined three reasons he believes 2027 offers Atiku his clearest path to the presidency.

First, he said voters are no longer swayed by campaign slogans and will instead make decisions based on food prices and personal safety.

Second, he said the coalition-building conversation in Nigeria has matured beyond ethnic and religious bargaining.

Third, he argued that Atiku has used the past four years to develop a detailed policy framework rather than a last-minute manifesto.

"Leadership stamina": Agaba insists Atiku's bids show resilience, not weakness. Photo credit: @atiku

Source: Facebook

Agaba's message to Nigerian voters

Agaba closed with a direct appeal to voters, urging them not to judge Atiku by the number of times he has stood for election, but by the number of problems he has proposed to solve.

"Vote because you want your naira to have value again. Vote because you want your child to get a job without 'connection.' Vote because you want a President who has run the economy before, who understands privatisation, restructuring, and job creation — not theory, but practice," he said.

He added: "2027 is not about Atiku. It's about you. And Atiku is the vehicle."

Atiku Abubakar, who served as vice president under President Olusegun Obasanjo from 1999 to 2007, was ratified as the presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

N-Power beneficiaries declare support for Atiku

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a 'nationwide delegation' of N-Power beneficiaries announced support for a top 2027 presidential candidate.

The development was disclosed by a prominent member of The Atiku Movement, a group backing Atiku.

The endorsement arrives as N-Power faces a history of suspension and an alleged N81 billion backlog of unpaid allowances.

Source: Legit.ng