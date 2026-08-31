An immigration lawyer has broken down the key factors that decide whether a spousal sponsorship appeal will succeed

The lawyer explained that many applicants already hold documents strong enough to overturn a refusal, but fail to submit them in the original application

He outlined his strategy for building a stronger appeal case and cautioned that no lawyer can guarantee the outcome of any immigration process

An immigration lawyer has shed light on what truly determines the outcome of a spousal sponsorship appeal, and his explanation has resonated with many people navigating Canada's immigration system.

In a TikTok video posted on his account @olalerelaw on August 7, 2026, the immigration lawyer offered a candid assessment of the appeal process for those whose spousal sponsorship applications have been refused.

Immigration lawyer speaks on spousal sponsorship appeal in Canada. Photo credit: @olalerelaw/TikTok

Source: TikTok

What decides Canada spousal sponsorship appeal

According to the lawyer, the likelihood of success in a Canadian spousal sponsorship appeal rests on two central pillars:

The strength of the original application and The additional documents that a couple can produce during the appeal stage.

He noted that a recurring pattern in his practice is clients arriving with documents that were already in their possession at the time of their first application but were never submitted because they did not realise those materials mattered.

He said:

"Sometimes what I just find too that is very interesting is that some clients already have those documents, but they didn't think it's important to include them in their initial application."

In those situations, his approach is not to argue that the original decision was wrong in principle. Instead, he focuses on gathering all the relevant supporting materials that were overlooked and presenting them properly at the appeal stage. He described this as a practical strategy that, when executed well, tends to produce positive results.

Despite his optimism about well-prepared appeals, the lawyer was firm on one point: no legal professional can promise a specific outcome.

"No lawyer can guarantee outcome. No lawyer can guarantee process — because we're not the decision maker," he said. "We just do our best."

The video shared on TikTok reinforced the importance of thorough documentation from the very first stage of a Canadian spousal sponsorship application rather than waiting until a refusal forces a second attempt.

Watch the Olalere Law spousal sponsorship appeal breakdown below:

Canadian companies able to sponsor foreign workers

In a recent story, Legit.ng reported that Canada identified eight high-growth companies for skilled foreign professionals through a special work permit pathway.

Nigerians can access diverse job opportunities in AI, healthcare, and legal technology sectors.

Source: Legit.ng