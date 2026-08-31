Canada Immigration Lawyer Shares 2 Factors That Determine Success of Spousal Sponsorship Appeals
- An immigration lawyer has broken down the key factors that decide whether a spousal sponsorship appeal will succeed
- The lawyer explained that many applicants already hold documents strong enough to overturn a refusal, but fail to submit them in the original application
- He outlined his strategy for building a stronger appeal case and cautioned that no lawyer can guarantee the outcome of any immigration process
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An immigration lawyer has shed light on what truly determines the outcome of a spousal sponsorship appeal, and his explanation has resonated with many people navigating Canada's immigration system.
In a TikTok video posted on his account @olalerelaw on August 7, 2026, the immigration lawyer offered a candid assessment of the appeal process for those whose spousal sponsorship applications have been refused.
What decides Canada spousal sponsorship appeal
According to the lawyer, the likelihood of success in a Canadian spousal sponsorship appeal rests on two central pillars:
- The strength of the original application and
- The additional documents that a couple can produce during the appeal stage.
He noted that a recurring pattern in his practice is clients arriving with documents that were already in their possession at the time of their first application but were never submitted because they did not realise those materials mattered.
He said:
"Sometimes what I just find too that is very interesting is that some clients already have those documents, but they didn't think it's important to include them in their initial application."
In those situations, his approach is not to argue that the original decision was wrong in principle. Instead, he focuses on gathering all the relevant supporting materials that were overlooked and presenting them properly at the appeal stage. He described this as a practical strategy that, when executed well, tends to produce positive results.
Despite his optimism about well-prepared appeals, the lawyer was firm on one point: no legal professional can promise a specific outcome.
"No lawyer can guarantee outcome. No lawyer can guarantee process — because we're not the decision maker," he said. "We just do our best."
The video shared on TikTok reinforced the importance of thorough documentation from the very first stage of a Canadian spousal sponsorship application rather than waiting until a refusal forces a second attempt.
Watch the Olalere Law spousal sponsorship appeal breakdown below:
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Source: Legit.ng
Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng