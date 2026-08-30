Super Eagles winger Ademola Lookman broke his silence on Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone's public apology over his positioning

Lookman had gone two games without a goal after Simeone deployed him as a centre forward instead of his preferred left-wing role

The Nigerian international found the net in Atletico's 3-1 victory over Sevilla, reigniting his campaign in Spain

Super Eagles star Ademola Lookman has spoken out for the first time on Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone's public apology, saying he is learning a great deal under the Argentine coach and is committed to growing alongside the team.

Simeone had previously apologised to Lookman for deploying him as a centre forward in the opening two matches of the 2026/27 La Liga season against Malaga and Villarreal, a decision forced by the absence of Julian Alvarez and Alexander Sorloth.

Ademola Lookman has responded to Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone’s apology regarding his being used in an unfamiliar position. Photo by Europa Press Sports

Source: Getty Images

The unfamiliar role saw Lookman fail to register a goal in either fixture.

Lookman fires back into form against Sevilla

Lookman made an immediate impact once restored to his preferred left-wing position, netting in Atletico Madrid's 3-1 win over Sevilla at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium on Saturday, August 29, GOAL reports.

The Atletico Madrid forward spotted space inside the box during the first half and drilled a low shot into the bottom corner to get his account in La Liga moving.

Speaking to Atletico Madrid's official X page, after the final whistle, Lookman said sustaining the team's positive momentum while continuing to improve collectively was his primary focus.

Addressing Simeone's apology directly, the former Atalanta man praised his manager and the coaching staff, and said he was hungry to keep developing under them.

"Playing under him is fantastic. I am gaining a lot of knowledge and working on my improvement. Learning from him and his team is crucial for my growth and for assisting the team," Lookman said.

Lookman's journey to Atletico Madrid

Lookman joined Atletico Madrid during the January transfer window after a difficult opening half of the 2025/26 campaign with Atalanta in Serie A.

Since arriving at the Wanda Metropolitano, he wasted little time in winning over Simeone, contributing goals and assists that made him an important part of the club's attack.

His goal against Sevilla adds to that growing contribution and reinforces his value to the squad as Atletico look to mount a serious title challenge over the course of the season.

With key strikers returning from injury and Lookman back in his natural position, the Spanish club will expect the 27-year-old to be central to their attacking plans going forward.

Diego Simeone apologises to Lookman

Earlier, Legit.ng reported about Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone's recent apology to Ademola Lookman for deploying him out of position as a centre-forward during crucial matches.

The Nigerian winger's discomfort on the pitch raises questions about the impact of injuries on team dynamics and player performance.

Source: Legit.ng