A violent security incident left two people dead outside a Filmhouse Cinemas location in Lagos in the early hours of Saturday, August 29

Filmhouse Group confirmed two individuals intervened bravely during the attack, standing between the danger and those in their care

The Nigerian cinema chain has since increased security across all its locations as authorities lead an ongoing investigation

Filmhouse Cinemas has released an official statement addressing a deadly machete attack that occurred outside one of its Lagos locations in the early hours of Saturday, 29 August 2026.

The popular Nigerian cinema chain confirmed that a security incident took place in the car park outside one of its venues, stressing that the event was not connected to its regular operations. The company said it is cooperating fully with relevant authorities who are currently leading the investigation.

Filmhouse honours brave guards in official statement after deadly attack. Credit: gettyimages

Source: Instagram

Filmhouse Pays Tribute to Brave Individuals

In its statement shared via its official social media pages, the cinema group paid tribute to two individuals who put themselves in harm's way to protect others during the incident.

"Both individuals stood between danger and the people in their care, and it is through their bravery that the situation was contained and safety restored," the statement read. "Their commitment and courage in that moment will not be forgotten."

The cinema chain did not disclose further details about the identities of the individuals involved or the full circumstances surrounding the attack, deferring to the ongoing investigation by security authorities.

Security Tightened Across All Locations

Following the incident, Filmhouse Group confirmed it has moved swiftly to implement additional precautionary measures across all its cinema locations nationwide.

"Security across all our locations has been increased and prioritised, and the safety of our guests and everyone within our premises remains of the utmost importance to us," the company said, adding that it continues to monitor the situation closely.

Two dead after machete attack at popular Lagos cinema. Credit: gettyimages.

Source: Instagram

What Toyin Abraham said about Bukky Wright's movie premiere

Legit.ng previously reported that Toyin Abraham penned a congratulatory message to her senior colleague Bukky Wright on the success of the premiere of her movie 'The Return of Omotara Johnson.'

Recall that Wright celebrated the premiere of her highly anticipated movie on Sunday, July 5, in Lagos, while the movie is set to hit cinemas nationwide on Friday, July 10, 2026.

Videos from the star-studded event, which made waves on social media, showed Toyin Abraham, Faithia Balogun, Femi Adebayo, Odunlade Adekola, and others showing up in style to support Wright.

Source: Legit.ng