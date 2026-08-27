Former Ogun State governorship aspirant Modele Sarafa-Yusuf announced her APC resignation on Thursday, August 27, via her verified Facebook page

Sarafa-Yusuf said her departure followed a period of travel, family time, and personal reflection on her political path

The former aspirant stressed she was not leaving public service but taking the next step in her journey

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Abeokuta, Ogun state - Ahead of the 2027 elections, Modele Sarafa-Yusuf, a former governorship aspirant in Ogun State and member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has formally quit the party, citing a need to reassess her political direction.

Legit.ng reports that Sarafa-Yusuf disclosed the decision on Thursday, August 27, 2026, through her verified Facebook page, confirming that she had notified the APC leadership in Ogun State and submitted her resignation letter.

Modele Sarafa-Yusuf quits the APC ahead of the 2027 elections. Photo credit: Modele Sarafa-Yusuf

Source: Facebook

Why Sarafa-Yusuf left APC

The former aspirant titled her resignation statement "Moving Forward," saying the choice came after an extended period of travelling, spending time with family, and engaging in what she described as "thought and quiet reflection."

She acknowledged that her time in the party had been a meaningful chapter, citing the relationships she built, the people she encountered, and the experiences that broadened her grasp of leadership and public service.

"At this point in my journey, I believe it is important to consider carefully how best I can continue to contribute to Ogun State and Nigeria, and I am comfortable taking the time to make that decision thoughtfully," she said.

Sarafa-Yusuf on next steps

Sarafa-Yusuf was emphatic that her exit from the APC should not be read as a withdrawal from public life. She said her commitment to service remained intact and that the values of integrity, inclusion, and competence would continue to guide her decisions.

"It is, therefore, important to reiterate that I am not stepping away from public service. I am taking the next step in the journey," she said.

She added that she would resume her professional and business activities after her holiday while using the time to carefully determine the direction of her next phase of political engagement. She also wished the APC and its members well.

Her resignation arrives as political realignments across Nigeria gather pace ahead of the 2027 general elections, with several prominent figures either switching parties or reconsidering their political affiliations.

Read Sarafa-Yusuf’s APC resignation announcement below in full, as shared on Facebook:

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The full membership list was released in a statement signed by the presidential spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga.

Reacting to Abiodun's appointment, Ogun politician Segun Showunmi praised the decision.

Source: Legit.ng