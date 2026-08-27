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Breaking: Ex-Ogun APC Gov'ship Aspirant Resigns from Party Ahead of 2027 Election, Shares Next Step
Politics

Breaking: Ex-Ogun APC Gov'ship Aspirant Resigns from Party Ahead of 2027 Election, Shares Next Step

by  Ridwan Adeola Yusuf
3 min read
  • Former Ogun State governorship aspirant Modele Sarafa-Yusuf announced her APC resignation on Thursday, August 27, via her verified Facebook page
  • Sarafa-Yusuf said her departure followed a period of travel, family time, and personal reflection on her political path
  • The former aspirant stressed she was not leaving public service but taking the next step in her journey

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Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Abeokuta, Ogun state - Ahead of the 2027 elections, Modele Sarafa-Yusuf, a former governorship aspirant in Ogun State and member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has formally quit the party, citing a need to reassess her political direction.

Legit.ng reports that Sarafa-Yusuf disclosed the decision on Thursday, August 27, 2026, through her verified Facebook page, confirming that she had notified the APC leadership in Ogun State and submitted her resignation letter.

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Modele Sarafa-Yusuf, a former Ogun State governorship aspirant, has resigned from the APC ahead of the 2027 elections, saying she needs time to reassess her political direction.
Modele Sarafa-Yusuf quits the APC ahead of the 2027 elections. Photo credit: Modele Sarafa-Yusuf
Source: Facebook

Why Sarafa-Yusuf left APC

The former aspirant titled her resignation statement "Moving Forward," saying the choice came after an extended period of travelling, spending time with family, and engaging in what she described as "thought and quiet reflection."

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She acknowledged that her time in the party had been a meaningful chapter, citing the relationships she built, the people she encountered, and the experiences that broadened her grasp of leadership and public service.

"At this point in my journey, I believe it is important to consider carefully how best I can continue to contribute to Ogun State and Nigeria, and I am comfortable taking the time to make that decision thoughtfully," she said.

Sarafa-Yusuf on next steps

Sarafa-Yusuf was emphatic that her exit from the APC should not be read as a withdrawal from public life. She said her commitment to service remained intact and that the values of integrity, inclusion, and competence would continue to guide her decisions.

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"It is, therefore, important to reiterate that I am not stepping away from public service. I am taking the next step in the journey," she said.

She added that she would resume her professional and business activities after her holiday while using the time to carefully determine the direction of her next phase of political engagement. She also wished the APC and its members well.

Her resignation arrives as political realignments across Nigeria gather pace ahead of the 2027 general elections, with several prominent figures either switching parties or reconsidering their political affiliations.

Read Sarafa-Yusuf’s APC resignation announcement below in full, as shared on Facebook:

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Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf avatar

Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.

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